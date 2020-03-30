Library campaign, services continue despite COVID-19

Trish Shecterle, president of Friends of Sparta Free Library, Inc., told members of the Library Expansion Committee Wednesday that although the Campaign is on pause, during the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, pledges continue to raise the Red Line toward the $1.5 million goal. The Campaign thermometer in front of the now closed Library building indicates a total of $1,273,808 in pledges, with $637,528 already deposited in three local banks.

“While things around us are shutting down and people are isolated indoors the importance of our library becomes ever more apparent,” said Shecterle. “Even though its doors are closed the dedicated staff is doing its creative best to keep us all connected. I applaud their efforts!”

Acting Sparta Free Library Director Aimee Schreiber listed Library resources available while the physical building is closed.

“If you are trying to keep your family engaged in reading and learning while stuck at home,” said Schreiber, “look for the Library’s newest online resource, TumbleBooks, an e-book and e-audiobook collection with kids’ picture books, graphic novels and popular fiction for teens and steamy romance for grown-ups. Badgerlink Databases connects people with digital newspapers and periodicals.”

Storytime, said Schreiber, will be streamed Live! at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. WiFi is available near the building and E-books and e-audiobooks for all ages can be downloaded through Overdrive using Libby app. For complete up-to-date information check the Library’s website spartalibrary.org and Facebook page.