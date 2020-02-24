Library to host gardening, permaculture info session

The Sparta Free Library will host a Gardening and Permaculture info session Thursday, Feb. 27 from 6-7 p.m.

Growing a garden is a simple act that can improve your life, enhance the community you live in, and support the ecosystems that support us. Join Jarad Barkeim to learn about gardening practices that will help you grow more food with less maintenance and create a better, more sustainable world to live in.

Jarad is co-owner of Coulee Region Ecoscapes, LLC. He's certified in Permaculture Design, Advanced Permaculture Design and Advanced Permaculture Education; and he holds a BS in Broadfield Science Education.