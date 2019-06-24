Life-threatening injuries in Sunday afternoon crash

A Minnesota woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash east of Sparta Sunday afternoon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, the accident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Highway 16 at the Interstate 90 on-ramp.

Authorities said a 2019 Nissan Armada driven by 33-year-old Ahmed Zohair Elamia of Rochester was traveling east on Highway 16 attempting to enter the I-90 on-ramp, when he turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle driven by 30-year-old Tanya Organ of Sparta.

Organ’s 2003 Ford Explorer, which was headed west on Highway 16, struck Elamia’s vehicle as it was making a left turn onto the I-90 ramp.

A passenger in the Nissan, 37-year-old Elalyn Natiola of Rochester, had to be extricated from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life by the Sparta Area Fire Protection District.

Authorities said Natiola was transported by the Sparta Area Ambulance Service to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse with possible life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s department also was assisted at the scene of the accident by the Sparta Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Fort McCoy Ambulance and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

The accident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.