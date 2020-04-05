Lights shine on Tomah senior spring athletes

It is the time in the prep sports season where the track that circles E.J. McKean Field and Senz Field (baseball) normally buzz with activity.

But as prep athletes, coaches and parents nationwide are fully aware this is not a normal spring prep sports season. The spring sports season for prep athletes was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a story that is needs not additional details.

Tomah joined many school districts Thursday, April 30 with its own special recognition for spring athletes. The Brookwood, Sparta and Cashton school districts had similar recognitions earlier in April. Tomah senior athletes convened at Tomah middle school around 7:30 p.m. and loaded into vehicles for a motorcarade. At 8 p.m. the parade of vehicles proceeded down Elm Street into the Tomah high school parking lot onto Butts Avenue then Packard Street and was repeated with three laps.

They were escorted by the Tomah fire department with lights flashing.

Many of the vehicles were adorned with balloons and had messages written on windows.

They were driven by athletes and parents. Cars lined the route with more parents and spring sports coaches in attendance to support athletes. Some stayed in their vehicles to practice social distancing. Some were, to be honest, took the time to practice social interaction in honor of athletes who experienced a senior season like no other.

A season where there was no running, jumping, kicking, catching, hitting or trap shooting. Yes, there was an athlete in the parade to give Tomah trap its due.

Tomah girls track coach Jessa Von Haden was joined by her assistant coaches Lindsey Bubnich and Allie Preuss. The coaching trio was excited for a season where efforts to build numbers for girls track reaped benefits.

"We had 40 girls signed up and a lot of potential," Von Haden said. "It kind of eats at you. We finally had numbers."

The timing for the decision from the WIAA to cancel spring sports was a bit more difficult for track programs. Tomah's boys and girls teams had two weeks of practice under their respective belts. Some sports did not even have the opportunity to get on the field.

Von Haden started having a bad feeling after week one of practice as the pandemic's reach extended. There are four seniors on the girls track team, 14 senior boys, said coach Jon Heesch.

"We (Von Haden) told our athletes after two weeks of practice to just focus on having fun," Heesch said, sensing the inevitable decision by the WIAA. "Once we stopped, I did not think we would be coming back. I accepted it early on. It hurts. We had some potential this year."

Some of that potential included Jesse Smith, part of a Tomah boys relay team that just barely missed qualifying for the WIAA track meet last season. Prior to the start of the parade, his mother Sara Smith was waiting by the football field with a family friend. Like other seniors, she conceded the lost season has been hard for her son to accept.

"He was super disappointed," Sara Smith said. "He's been working with his Dad (Keith) to keep his mind off it. He almost didn't want to come tonight."

But Smith did participate in the rolling parade, riding beside another member of that relay last season, Erick Tollefson.

"Their relay came so close to state last year," Smith said.

Assistant boys tennis coach Benjamin Bannan said, "I was always optimistic and was disappointed (when spring season cancelled). I was looking forward to the season. We had a young team, a lot of freshmen this season."

A surreal turn of events for Tomah's incoming activities director Brad Plueger who takes over for Tom Curran, who is retiring. Plueger was busy with Curran organizing the motorcade.

Plueger is a softball parent who was planning to cheer for his daughter Ella. Only a junior, she will have a chance to write a different end of her spring sports story.

"Things have been interesting with this," Plueger said. "The kids have been frustrated. They were keeping their hopes up."

Tomah baseball coach Ryan Brookman has seen little of his team for six weeks, a team with eight seniors and high expectations for a competitive season.

At his time in May, Brookman said they would have played half their season.

"It still has not sunk in. The reality is now," Brookman said, as the cars slowly passed by.

Brookman knew seniors are on an emotional ride.

"Some of my best memories from high school are from my senior year playing baseball," Brookman said.

It was only appropriate as music from a local radio station played on speakers at the football field that one of the songs was Glory Days by Bruce Springsteen.

While the WIAA has cancelled all spring sport championships there is tentative talk schools may be allowed some type of abbreviated competition season based on status of the pandemic into early to mid-June. It would involve only regional travel for competition.