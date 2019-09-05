Little Falls museum boasts largest railroad art collection

The railroad exists as an integral part of Monroe County’s history, from the tracks that still cross the county to the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail, credited as the first rails-to-trails effort in the history of the nation. At the Little Falls Railroad and Doll Museum, situated eleven miles north of Sparta on Cty. Hwy. B, visitors are able to experience truly unique collections celebrating this aspect of the county’s history.

Owned and operated by Jim Brown, whose history with the railroad can be traced all the way back to the 1940s when he worked as a telegraph official for the Cincinnati-Northern Railroad, the Little Falls Railroad and Doll Museum boasts a treasure trove of exhibits detailing the county’s historical ties to the railroads that connected the county.

“[It was] a ‘if you build it, they will come’ [decision],” Brown recalls, on the decision he and his wife, Joanne, made to open up the museum on their property along Cty. Hwy. II.

With a visitor roster spanning 37 different countries, all 50 U.S. states, and all the provinces of Canada, it would appear that the Little Falls Railroad and Doll Museum has certainly become it’s own ‘Field of Dreams’.

While there is no shortage of fascinating pieces to the museum’s credit---ranging from model trains to an actual caboose to a fully functional telegraph---perhaps the most unique feature is Brown’s extensive collection of railway art pieces.

Considered the largest collection of railroad art in the United States, over 400 original watercolor, oil, and acrylic pieces are on display, a majority of them framed by local craftsman Tim Martin (Sparta). Local artists such as Jim Matuska and Pat Livingston feature among famed railroad artists Robert West, Gill Bennett, and Howard Fogg, heralded as one of the greatest railroad artists of his time. Herb Mott, a renowned railway artist whose pieces have served as the cover for a variety for railway publications---included 52 issues of Railroad Magazine---also appears in the collection, with four oil paintings featured.

Brown’s collection of railroad memorabilia and artwork is organized by railroad, with each wall detailing a different railroad. Five new showcases have been installed on the museum floor, as well, highlighting the museum’s unique and extensive collections. Outside of the museum’s main building, an authentic caboose is being utilized as an additional art gallery.

Featured alongside the artwork are models of locomotives, refrigerator cars, and a collection of beer cars, predominately from Wisconsin breweries---in fact, the museum’s collection represents all of the Wisconsin beer companies save for Potosi, which Brown is still looking to acquire. Authentic benches from the Milwaukee Depot were donated to the museum by Joan and Jim Cook, and currently sit directly in front of the working model of a telegraph office. Diamond signals brought in from Milwaukee stand tall outside the museum, dating all the way back to the 19th century.

The museum also boasts a robust library of all things railroad, totaling in at over 1,500 books and magazines---including a complete collection of Locomotive Quarterly. Also within the collection are 60 years’ worth of Trains magazines. As a particular point of pride for Brown, the Monroe County History Room often refers those interested in the history of the railroad to the Railroad and Doll Museum---not at all a surprise considering the expansive collection and Brown’s lifelong passion for and extensive knowledge of the railroad industry.

While the museum is designed primarily for adults, there are several features included with the children in mind. There are two small train rides children can go on at the museum, whether they choose the barrel train or the 12” garden train. A model train set lines the ceiling as well, and children can marvel at the model train set situated on the museum floor.

For Brown, it’s a joy to see people---particularly children---with a strong interest in the history of the railroad, and it’s a joy to share his own knowledge and experience with them. There is also a set of swings and a picnic shelter on the property for families and children to enjoy when they visit. Brown, fully trained in telegraph operation and well-versed in Morse code, enjoys putting his skills to work in giving children a demonstration of the telegraph by using the fully-functional system to write out their names in Morse code.

“It’s been fun,” Brown says, “and I want to keep it fun.”

Adjacent to the Railroad Museum sits the Doll Museum, a labor of love on the part of Brown’s late wife, Joanne, who was a doll maker. The collection there boasts 2,000 dolls, most porcelain and of the antique or vintage variety, with a few collectibles rounding out the count. Joanne’s own creations are also featured in the exhibit, alongside the world’s only collection of First Ladies in their inauguration gowns. The Doll Museum’s set up is designed so that the older dolls line the walls, with the newer pieces arranged in the center of the rooms.

After 25 years in operation, the Little Falls Railroad and Doll Museum has been carefully crafted into a unique feature in Monroe County, documenting a crucial component of the county’s history and acting as a learning experience for all who visit.

The museum operates seasonally, from May 1 to October 31, and is a registered non-profit organization. Their primary hours of operation are on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m., and by appointment on weekdays. Appointments can be scheduled by contacting the museum at (608) 272-3266, and additional information can be found at the museum’s website: www.raildolls.org.