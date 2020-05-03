Friday, March 6, 2020
Home / News / Living in the middle of an epidemic
Jordan and Jason Flint at their home overlooking Gunsan, South Korea. Contributed photo

Living in the middle of an epidemic

Thu, 03/05/2020 - 10:20am admin1

A former Sparta man and his husband are getting a first-hand look how the Corona virus, COVID-19, is affecting a country where it has become a full-blown epidemic.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here