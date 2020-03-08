Local band urges fans to show support to local dairy farmers

This story began last fall when Pat Watters, frontman for The Pat Watters Band, kept seeing more and more stories regarding the struggle Wisconsin dairy farmers were facing.

He was disheartened to see that farms that had been in operation for generations were being forced to sell as milk prices were in the toilet.

“It touched me,” Watters said. “I have family in the dairy industry and while I’ve never been a farmer myself, I’ve always been connected to the industry and to the value that farmers bring to us as Americans.”

Watters was then inspired to begin writing a song, which he later named “The Right Way.” With the song, Watters is trying to capture the real emotions local farmers are feeling surrounding the struggles they were and still are facing.

“I think every day, ordinary people see it and go, ‘Yeah, that’s something bad going on in the dairy industry,’” he said. “But I feel like if you can elicit emotion, I think you’ve got a better chance to get people to understand exactly what the struggle is.”

Around the time the band was working on recording the song and creating a record for it, the West Salem-Bangor Future Farmers of America Alumni and its president, Zack Magnuson, challenged the band to donate 10 gallons of milk purchased from local farms to a local food pantry.

“It was a pretty simple thing,” Watters said. “The idea being it helps support the local folks who are facing food insecurities and it’s also a great thing to do for dairy farmers.”

Watters and his bandmates felt that they could do something even bigger and they decided to have a custom t-shirt made. The back of the shirt is adorned with the band's logo in the shape of the State of Wisconsin while the front reads, “Cows & Milk & Cheese & Butter & Country Music.”

“We’re a Wisconsin brand and a Wisconsin band so we’ve built our entire persona over the past 13 years as a Wisconsin country music experience and band,” Watters said. “Anything Wisconsin related we latch onto as do our fans. We knew this was something they’d like to be a part of and enjoy donating to.”

The idea was to tie the t-shirt sales into June Dairy Month. Throughout the month, the band sold the shirts on its website and every dollar that was left over, after the costs associated with printing the shirts were covered, will be donated to the West Salem-Bangor FFA Alumni, who will be administering the funds to both Couleecap in Monroe County and WAFER in La Crosse County.

“They’re coordinating with the food pantries to understand how much dairy products they can go through in a certain amount of time,” Watters said, adding the band sold nearly 100 shirts and was able to raise a total of $501. “Because we don’t want to donate products that will get spoiled.”

Moving forward, Watters and the band are thinking, “How can we make this even bigger? How can we make this contribution to our area hungry and our area farmers even bigger?”

The band is now trying to challenge local businesses, volunteer organizations and clubs to match that $501 donation to turn it into something bigger.

“We want to turn it into something where as a community we’re showing our support for the area dairy industry that has been good to all of us and showing our support for people in our area that are struggling and going through a difficult time,” Watters said. “Especially as we’re dealing with displacement from jobs with COVID and everything else that’s been going on. We’re seeing the need be greater than it’s ever been.”

The Pat Watters Band has had to postpone or cancel nearly its entire schedule this year, aside from Sparta Concerts in the Park on Aug. 26.

“As it stands that could very well be our only show in 2020, if it happens at all,” Watters said, adding the shirt sales have helped the band stay connected to their fanbase. “This has been a way for us to continue the mission of the band and brand in a non-traditional year when we can’t hit the road and have fun with them on the weekends.”

The band’s new song will be released on COW97 in the next couple of weeks and if there is interest, they may sell another round of shirts in order to show additional support to local dairy farmers.