Local business taps into the search and recovery industry

Successful search and recovery (SAR) missions require someone or a group of someones who are brave and capable. Just like the proper completion of any job requires the right tools, that may be even more true to ensure each and every SAR mission goes smoothly.

The new, online business, Search and Recovery Engineering is a family-owned business operated locally to provide some of the best quality and competitively priced SAR equipment available.

Owner Nick Gebhardt, of Warrens began his journey in the SAR industry when he began scuba diving about 15 years ago and through that he joined the Jackson County Dive Unit.

“I always had a passion for it,” he said. “Then marriage and kids happened and I took a break from diving to focus on my family.”

While he was with the dive team, Gebhardt met Keith Cormican, founder and director of Bruce’s Legacy Search and Recovery out of Black River Falls. Through Bruce’s Legacy, Cormican travels all over the country to use sonar and other tools to search for lost drowning victims.

Gebhardt, who grows cranberries full time, has continued to help the dive team as well as Cormican by manufacturing parts and specialty equipment or helping with repairs.

“It was always an industry I wanted to get into, but I didn’t know if there was enough interest,” he said, adding that he decided to start selling some of the products to go along with the SAR and public safety industries.

The website launched in April 2020. “What a time to start a business,” Gebhardt joked. “We’ve done well enough with sales and we love working with our customers.”

Despite starting a business during a pandemic, business has been good. “People still need the products. Rescue agencies still need to function and continue,” Gebhardt said, adding they just keep adding products and different lines.

Since starting the website, Gebhardt and his girlfriend Tiffany Leis and their kids Libby and Maddax have branched out into rock climbing gear.

“I would say it’s a unique business. There are a few bigger companies that cater to fire departments and police departments selling tactical stuff like that,” he said. “But, it’s not like you can just go to a store and pick up this stuff at Walmart or places like that.”

In addition to SAR gear, Gebhardt and his crew sell ice fishing gear, thermal cameras, boat anchors, search lights, gear bags, life vests, harnesses for watersports, personal locators and so much more.

Gebhardt is currently working through the patent process on a product he created himself, which he is still required to be pretty tight lipped about.

“I was hoping to have it out by now, but with everything that’s been going on this year with people shutting down, it just kept getting pushed back,” he said. “There’s really no end in sight, I’d like to have it out on the market later this year, but I think that’s wishful thinking too.”

Gebhardt said he’d also like to open a retail location later this year.

In addition to SRE Gear, Gebhardt and his family have started another online venture, Full Pull Ropes, offering heavy tow ropes and accessories to serve the agriculture, heavy machinery, construction and mining customers.

“We’ve been using them for a long time with growing cranberries and through Bruce’s Legacy, which we carry at SRE Gear,” Gebhardt said. “But we felt it needed a website of its own, dedicated more to the larger, recovery ropes and tow straps.”

As farmers themselves, Gebhardt and the crew know that conditions are almost never dry during spring planting and fall harvesting. Their customers can rely on their products to ensure that machinery keeps moving.

For more information and a full list of products visit SRE Gear at https://sregear.com and Full Pull Rope at https://fullpullrope.com.