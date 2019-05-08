Local Civil Air Patrol squadron admitting new cadets to program

Youth who want to learn about Air Force life, experience flying, and develop leadership skills have the opportunity over the next three weeks to become a Civil Air Patrol cadet with the La Crosse Composite Squadron. The squadron, one of the largest in Wisconsin, admits new cadets to its program four times a year.

Youth and their parents who want more information are welcome to attend an information night on either Monday, August 5 or Monday, August 12 from 7:30-8:30pm. New cadets will be accepted until Monday, August 26. After that date interested youth will need to wait until the next membership opportunity which will be held in early December.

More information can be found on the squadron’s website and Facebook page.

The La Crosse Composite Squadron meets at 6:30 p.m. on Monday evenings at the CAP Center located at 2906 Fanta Reed Road on the east side of the La Crosse Municipal Airport. Prospective cadets, ages 12-18, and their parents are always welcome. Adults looking to volunteer are welcome as well. For more information e-mail tmandel@cap.gov or call Major Todd Mandel at 608-633-1496. Information is available on the unit website at http://caplacrosse.org or the unit’s Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/lacrossecap.