Local cub scouts host virtual Pinewood Derby

Tomah Cub Scout Pack 279 hosted a virtual pinewood derby this past weekend that was open to all scout units within the Winding Trails District.

As subsidiaries of the Boy Scouts of America Gateway Area Council in La Crosse, local units typically organize their own individual pinewood derbies, which is one of the most anticipated events for the young cub scouts every year.

The purpose of the derby is not only to teach the scouts about craftsmanship and taking pride in their work, but also learning the value of proper sportsmanship.

The winning cars usually move on to race at one of three district pinewood derbies, however, the recent COVID-19 outbreak prevented a lot of the cub scout packs in the area from having their individual races.

“There was a need to have some sort of race somewhere and it would be really prohibitive for all of our units to come up with a race for half a dozen cars and then no one would be there,” said Pack 279 Cubmaster Scott White.

While the other two districts within the Gateway Area Council cancelled their district races, Cubmasters within the Winding Trails District began questioning how they could still make it happen without violating the stay at home order.

White’s family and a few other volunteers were able to collect all of the cars, set up the track and run the race with a live video feed available on Facebook for scouts and their families to watch from the safety of their homes.

“We had to turn the pinewood derby into a television production. We set a camera up at the end of the track and put a television there broadcasting the racers that were on the track as well as the timer,” White said. “Apart from a few minor technical difficulties, it worked out great. We had a lot of people watching the race as it happened and it all worked out in the end.”

White joked that the virtual derby was actually easier than doing a regular pinewood derby because cubmasters didn’t have to decorate a lot, there were no chairs to set up, they didn’t have to worry about concessions and there were no kids screaming and yelling.

Trying to stay in the spirit of the stay at home order, pack leaders and cubmasters of each individual unit collected the scouts’ cars. According to White, there were 54 derby cars entered into the virtual derby.

“It was an awesome turnout,” he said.

The cars needed to be weighed and verified as in accordance with standard pinewood derby rules. Every year, cars cannot be over seven inches long and need to have ⅜ of an inch clearance underneath to fit in the track.

The maximum weight for each car is five ounces and the provided axles and wheels in kits must be used, the width of the tread cannot be modified in any way.

The cars cannot have any outside propulsion so a participant cannot add a motor. The scouts need to use the factory wheelbase in the kit; extended wheelbases are not allowed. Lubricants can only consist of powder; racers cannot use an oil lubricant.

The race was held on April 18, but can still be viewed at www.facebook.com/gatewayareacouncil.

As is the case within so many businesses and organizations right now, local scouts are having to come up with new ways of conducting business. At the beginning of the pandemic, the Gateway Area Council strongly recommended local units cease holding meetings, activities or outings during the statewide closure.

While the custom for many units and families was “no school, no scouts,” the council encouraged unit leaders to consider ways to continue scouting programs by use of technology and virtual meetings.

Scouting families were also encouraged to spend some of the time at home on some scouting activities together such as family hikes, nutrition and cooking, spending time outdoors, creating skits and/or plays, working on Merit Badges and scouting advancements and more.

Now, Gateway has implemented Scouting at Home, which consists of virtual scouting adventures and challenges for all ages. The scouts can work on a list of challenges to earn special patches and the first ever virtual campfire will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24 shown through Facebook Live on the Gateway Area Council’s Facebook page.