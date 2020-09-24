Local distillery up and running offering handmade drinks

It all started with Melissa Revels telling her husband Kory that he needed to get a hobby. Little did she know that it would lead to Kory deciding he wanted to build a distillery on their 224-acre farm situated at the top of St. Mary’s Ridge seven miles east of Cashton.

In 2018, Kory, a carpenter by trade, broke ground on what is now St. Mary’s Distillery. Over the past two years, he has spent all of his spare time working on the structure with a little help from their Amish neighbors as well as family and friends.

“I had an idea in my head and I knew what I wanted,” Kory said. “I wanted it to fit in with the environment here. I didn’t want some eye sore or a warehouse sitting out here on the farm.”

The two-level red barn has a tasting room up top and the distillery below. The distillery consists of two simple pieces of equipment, a fermenter, which used to be an old cheese vat and a boiler/reflux column that was previously a soup kettle.

“Our equipment is pretty low-tech, it’s cheap and it does the job,” Kory said. “It doesn’t have to be that complicated to make a good alcohol.”

At St. Mary’s Distillery, the mastermind Kory makes an immature brandy from California grape concentrate and rum from sugar cane juice and molasses that he gets from a local Amish couple. After fermentation, Kory boils off the alcohol, collects the vapors, turns it back into liquid and bottles it.

“This is something that has always intrigued me. I’ve always thought that it was neat,” he said, adding that he learned the process by researching online and visiting several other distilleries.

As distilling liquor out of a home as a hobby is illegal, the Revels had to obtain a permit before they could begin production and in order to get a permit, they had to construct a building.

“Distilled alcohol is considered moonshining illegally, so you have to have federal and state permits in order to make alcohol and sell it,” Melissa explained.

“Making it is one felony and selling it is another felony if you don’t have a permit,” Kory added.

The distilling process takes Kory about two weeks before he’s able to bottle the alcohol.

“We make brandy because this is Wisconsin and we drink more brandy here than the rest of the world,” Kory said, adding they make rum simply because he and Melissa like rum and its history.

“Not everybody is a brandy drinker, so we wanted two liquors to please both palettes,” Melissa added. “They are totally opposite, but it works really well for our menu.”

Right now, production at St. Mary’s Distillery is low and they only have enough to serve their product in their own tasting room. In the future, Kory would like to produce enough to be able to sell bottles at the distillery and possibly distribute to other bars and stores locally after he obtains further licensing.

While Kory is the mad scientist downstairs, Melissa works her magic in the tasting room coming up with recipes to serve unique and intriguing cocktails.

The Revels opened the distillery’s tasting room on Kory’s 40th birthday, Sept. 5. Huge windows look out over the ridge, offering beautiful views for visitors as they enjoy their handmade cocktails.

“We want this to be a total experience for people. They can taste it and see where it’s made and who made it,” Kory said. “We’re not just slinging beers over the bar. We’re more like short order cooks than bartenders.”

The top seller at St. Mary’s Distillery is of course a brandy old fashioned; a classic Wisconsin drink. “Even people that have never tried an old fashioned will try ours,” Melissa said. “We’re pretty proud of them. I tend to modify things to my taste palette and so far, people seem to like it.”

The Revels tried to stick with classic drinks like mojitos, rum and coke, rum/brandy highballs, pina coladas, sidecars and daiquiris but they added their own twist to just about everything and even invented some of their own cocktails.

“I’d say it took us about six months to complete our menu,” Melissa said. “We wanted to know the history, where it came from, how did it originate, who was drinking it. Those are the drinks that we’re going to keep on our menu as classics and then we may add specials here and there.”

St. Mary’s Distillery will be open year-round every Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m. “So far, the reviews have been positive, but we’ve only been open two days total. Only time will tell,” Kory said. “People seem to like the atmosphere and everyone has been very interested in what we’re doing.”