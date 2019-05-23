Local funeral director saves the life of a young child

August 27, 2018 was a fateful morning for both Jeff Ruediger, a funeral director at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home in downtown Sparta, and the child he saved from drowning.

On that morning, Ruediger was working outside at the funeral home when he heard a child’s screams coming from the area of Beaver Creek. When he ran over, he discovered a young child on the bank of the creek as well as a small child in the water, who appeared to be struggling to stay above water.

Due to heavy rains that week, which caused major flooding throughout Monroe County, the water was very high in Beaver Creek as well and it was moving fast.

Without hesitation, Ruediger jumped into the water and pulled the then 2-year-old girl out of the water, saving her life.

“The men and women of the Sparta Police Department would like to formally recognize Jeff for his actions on that morning,” Sparta Chief of Police David Kuderer said. “His heroic actions exemplify the spirit of a responsible civilian.”

According to Kuderer, the two young children lived in a house right next to the funeral home and had slipped outside, without their mother’s knowledge, to play in the backyard.

The ground was soggy, soft and muddy. The younger of the two children lost her footing, slipped on the wet bank, slid down into the water and was struggling to keep from submerging.

“If Jeff hadn’t have gotten to her, it would have been too late,” Kuderer said, adding without Ruediger’s quick actions the young girl would likely not be alive today.

On behalf of the Sparta Police Department, Chief Kuderer presented Ruediger on May 17 with the Award of Honor – Life Saving for his dedication and professionalism as a member of the community.