Local health officials will determine face mask extension, per Tomah School Board

Message from Tomah School District administration, the district’s face mask guideline is not an attempt to make a fashion statement.

Face coverings and other COVID-19 items have become standard school board agenda discussion points across Wisconsin, across the nation since the pandemic began its spread.

At the Tomah School Board meeting Monday night district business manager Greg Gaarder assured anti-maskers, “none of like wearing face masks. This is not fun for anyone (as he pulled on his face mask). There is no agenda here. But social distance and face masks are the best ways we see to keep our (school) doors open.”

Gaarder was responding to board member comments during discussion on a resolution pertaining to a face mask mandate for students and employees. A state mandate by Gov. Tony Evers was extended to Nov. 21 this week.

With the present virus status in the region superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson encouraged face masks be required for at least the next 60-90 days.

The board approved a resolution to require face coverings (masks, gators) until no longer required by law OR the district determines they are no longer necessary after consultation with local health officials.

So, despite what happens with a state mandate, Tomah students and staff will be required to wear masks for the indefinite future. Board member Brian Hennessey voiced frustration with those who have engaged him about the topic.

“This is still a very polarizing topic in the community,” Hennessey said. “But eventually you start to take (comments) personally.”

Board member Sue Bloom supported the group’s resolution, but knows opposition exists.

“I think we are doing the right thing,” Bloom said. “But other people have different opinions and we have to acknowledge that.”

So, for now mask up in school buildings. The board received an update on the district’s Covid web site to report active cases in school buildings, https://app.tomah.education/covid/. Data on the site is updated daily.

Hanson said information on the site is gathered by school nurse Kara Lorenz in collaboration with the Monroe County Health Department.

“The goal is to be transparent, yet offer privacy,” Hanson said. “This is what our community wants, to do our best to keep our doors open.”

Co-existing with Covid is a daily challenge, but everyone working toward a common goal is essential, Gaarder added.

“We know there are positive cases out there (in the district),” Gaarder said. But if people get the word out that we are still here with Covid cases…, this is the new normal.”

Earlier in planning for Covid education, Gaarder conceded there was some hope that all day in classroom instruction would be viable by Oct. 1.

“That is not going to happen,” Gaarder said.

Thus, the focus on making the best of virtual instruction. Bloom shared a brief experience of seeing firsthand how a student could “get around doing the work.”

“That makes me a little uneasy,” Bloom said.

Virtual education continues to evolve, Hanson added.

“We don’t want to be a heavy hand, but a helping hand (for students learning virtually),” Hanson said.

The board approved usage of district facilities by outside organizations for winter activities. Coaches and athletes will be asked to follow the same guidelines that include: Indoor Open Gym or Skate/Outside Organizations Practice Guidelines:

· 25 or less athletes/coaches in a designated location (gym, rink, field, or loft)

· Same 25 athletes/coaches (cohort) will attend the same practices (no mixing athletes) Example: 5th grader can’t join a 6th grade practice.

· No parents/guardians allowed in the facility to watch practice.

· Athletes are required to wear a mask indoors! (This includes hockey)

· Practice Social Distancing at all times.

· Individualized instruction as much as possible

· No contact between athletes! Until we get further guidance

· Sharing equipment is allowed but keep the same partner/group every practice. (No switching partners during practice)

· Keep attendance each day and Covid Daily checklists (read below)

· If any athlete has a fever, shortness of breath, cough, sore throat, or have been in contact with someone w/ Covid *They should not attend!! ·Individual Equipment: water bottle (filled), towel if needed, bring your own ball, glove, bat, etc…

· Coach/Advisor/Supervisor will wear masks at all times

· Coaches will be in charge of sanitizing equipment daily and hand sanitizer should be used throughout the practice.