Local law enforcement involved in stand off on I-90 near Sparta

Early Saturday morning, the Monroe County 911 Communication center received information from Marquette County of a stolen vehicle that they believed to be in Monroe County.

A deputy from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the vehicle on I-90 near Sparta. With assistance from OnStar, officers were able to get the vehicle stopped.

Shortly after the stop, the driver of the vehicle fired a single shot from the vehicle.

Law enforcement was able to reestablish contact with the driver and after a 45 minute stand off, the subject was taken into custody.

No one was injured during this incident, however, I-90 near exit 25 was shut down for approximately an hour.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sparta Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Monroe County Tactical Unit, Monroe County Highway Department and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

The investigation is active and ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.