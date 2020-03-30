Local manufacturers come to the rescue

A couple of weeks ago, George Parke, CEO of the Sparta manufacturing firm Spartek, Inc., was watching CNN interview a couple on the east coast who were making face shields for the beleaguered health care industry.

They were making the protective gear, which is in critically short supply due to the COVID-19 crisis, with a digital printer. Using that technology, it took 58 minutes to produce one face shield.

Parke knew his team at Spartek could do it a lot faster, between 30 seconds and one minute per face shield.

“That was the challenge I put forth to the Spartek team as well as Stellar Mold & Tool in Galesville,” he said.

Fast forward two weeks and the project is set to ramp up production by the end of this week, starting with a simple single-use face mask before producing a reusable version of their own design.

Parke said UW-Health created a consortium of manufacturers in an effort to get more face shields into production, and Spartek is working with them to produce a rudimentary face shield, using weather strip foam on a punched shield and an elastic or rubber band.

The goal, according to Parke, is to pull a part out of the machine every 30 seconds and assemble it.

That will be augmented by Spartek’s next generation of face shield. Jeff Stegemeyer and Greg Updike of Stellar Mold & Tool created an injection mold that will make reusable frames the lenses snap onto. The frame can be disinfected so only the shield has to be thrown away.

Paul Schmitz of RBI Fabrication & Machining, is donating his time to get the mold operational.

Parke said Spartek has acquired enough material to make 52,000 units and if all goes well, it can produce up to 200,000.

“This is truly a collaboration of efforts by the Spartek team, Stellar Mold & Tool along with RBI Manufacturing,” said Parke. “Spartek is taking the lead on this project but everyone is contributing to help the frontline medical workers throughout this country.”

Spartek plans to donate the first 10,000 to 20,000 face shields to the Monroe and La Crosse county health departments and area nursing homes and hospitals.

Parke said there were a lot of logistics that went into creating a working space that gives employees enough social distance from each other to ensure their health. Two weeks ago, the facility had to lay off 14 people because the company couldn’t come up with a good way to separate workers.

Spartek has several customers who are deemed essential and there are employees on those lines making sure those companies are kept supplied.

“We think we’ve done a pretty good job of laying out the plant, rearranging, social distancing and cleaning and sanitizing products,” said Parke. “But it only takes one person to come into the plant that’s asymptomatic and if we get community spread in the plant, it could be devastating.”

The stakes of what they’re trying to accomplish hits close to home with Parke. His four siblings and their families all live in major metropolitan areas, including two in New York City, the hotspot for COVID-19 which are struggling with personal protection equipment (PPE) shortages.

“Watching the news, you see the same images every night – the doctors and nurses and all the medical staff saying, ‘we need PPE’. It kind of hits home.”

The “simple” masks are expected to be in production today (Monday) or tomorrow, while the injection mold for the straps should be ready to go late this week, when both lines are hoped to be fully operational.

“I'm humbled to see the efforts and intensity which everyone has put forth to make this happen in such short order,” said Parke. “This is truly unbelievable.”