Local museums to reopen by appointment in July

The Deke Slayton Memorial Space and Bicycle Museum and the Monroe County Local History Room & Museum will open their exhibit spaces to the public on a limited basis starting Thursday, July 9. Both museums have been closed to the public since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff were permitted to return to the building in late-May, but social distancing guidelines had prevented reopening to the public at that time. Staff have been spending the last month cleaning, painting and improving exhibits and other public spaces in preparation of reopening.

Here are the specific guidelines being implemented to safely reopen the museums to the public:

• Guests must reserve their museum visit by emailing mclhr@centurytel.net or calling (608) 269-8680; reservations may be made for both museums or just one.

• No walk-in museum visits can be accommodated at this time, but guests may call to see if a slot is immediately available; slots are for 30 minutes per museum and are available between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Thursdays through Saturdays.

• Maximum group size is 10 people.

• All guests will be asked to wash/sanitize hands upon entering the building; masks are encouraged but not required.

• Visitors are asked to please postpone their visit if they are sick or exhibiting symptoms of illness.

The Deke Slayton Museum’s children’s play area and some interactive exhibit elements at the History Room will be temporarily off-limits for the safety of visitors.

The History Room’s Research Library will continue to be open to the public by reservation Monday through Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. A maximum number of two groups of no more than two people may occupy the Research Library at any one time.

Reservations can be made by emailing mclhr@centurytel.net or calling (608) 269-8680. No walk-ins can be accommodated at this time.

Museum staff are developing plans for Phase 3, which will further lesson restrictions on visiting the museums and will announce those plans as conditions permit.

Both museums are located at 200 West Main St. in Sparta. For more information please visit Facebook.com/MCLHR, DekeSlaytonMuseum.org, or call 608-269-8680.