Local restaurant falls victim to COVID pandemic
Thu, 12/03/2020 - 10:39am admin1
Last Friday night, Jason Boris looked out into the dining room of his restaurant, Jake’s Northwoods in Sparta, and saw only three tables with customers.
Last Friday night, Jason Boris looked out into the dining room of his restaurant, Jake’s Northwoods in Sparta, and saw only three tables with customers.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com