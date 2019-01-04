Local student hopes to make others feel special through her art

The Sparta community is full of unique individuals with big aspirations and Grey Rhodes is among them. Rhodes, a junior at SAILS Charter High School, needs three credits to graduate and after that, she will be moving back to New York with her grandparents where she hopes to become a tattoo artist.

Rhodes moved to Wisconsin at the age of four. She said she has been an artist her entire life; Rhodes’ mom, a former artist, taught Rhodes some of what she knows but Rhodes also picked up quite a few things on her own.

“I’ve always done art and I like to create. It’s just something I started doing naturally and was interested in,” she said. “I kept doing it over and over again because I just loved it.

Rhodes transferred to SAILS in October after attending Sparta Area High School. She said her anxiety prohibited her from reaching her full potential there and felt that SAILS has been a better fit for her and sees it as a place that has allowed her to express herself more freely.

“Sometimes it’s hard for me to express myself through words but in art I can do anything,” she said. “When I get anxious I like to draw. I can create anything and express all of my feelings through color if I wanted to.”

Rhodes has painted a few lockers at the school with vibrant colors and patterns and completed a couple of murals along a hallway to the school library that is filled with imagination from Rhodes and a few other students.

“The work that is done is unbelievable,” Tiffany Borgwardt, a program aide at SAILS said. “We have a lot of talented students and it’s nice to highlight them.”

Rhodes doesn’t have a preferred medium. She likes to create her art through a variety of means including sketching and painting and she hopes that people can find advocacy in some of her pieces.

“I think that any art someone puts their effort into is good. Even if it’s not the most aesthetically pleasing it’s still good,” Rhodes said. “I like to do a lot of gender expression through art, it’s something I personally have a lot of issues with. I have a lot of characters that are binary or trans and here isn’t necessarily the place I can do that. Moving will help me blossom and I think that’s important that hopefully my art might help some people.”

“I’m not good at expressing myself and I don’t necessarily feel special but through art I can make other people feel special and that makes me happy,” she added.

Rhodes won’t be able to graduate until fall of this year. By November, she hopes to be on her way to Kingston, New York, which she says is a very “artsy” community, where her grandparents currently reside.

“I see it as a good opportunity,” she said, adding she has a lot of artists in her family.

Rhodes currently has a few commissions open and pieces she’s completed for family and friends, which includes a few original tattoo designs. She has created an Instagram account and sometime in the very near future, she hopes to have her pieces posted at @greysdoingart.