Local veterans of the Berlin Crisis mark 56th anniversary of call up

Those who lived through the early years of the Cold War remember the tension between the U.S. and Russia, or the U.S.S.R. as it was know then.

But people in Monroe County and the surrounding area became keenly aware of the stressful situation between the two Super Powers in September 1961, when many of their husbands and sons were called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis and sent to Ft. Lewis in Washington state.

Laurel Brandt had just joined the 32nd, a Wisconsin National Guard unit, after graduating Sparta High School in 1961. He was only 17 and attending radio school in Ft. Knox, Kentucky after going through basics when the crisis started brewing.

On August 13, 1961, the Soviet Union began erecting the Berlin Wall between the Soviet-controlled east sector of the city and the west sector, controlled by the Americans, British and French, effectively isolating that part of the city.

The response by President John F. Kennedy, who was the commander-in-chief of a military in peacetime mode, was to order 148,000 Guardsmen and Reservists to active duty in a show of strength. Among them were the 49th Armored Division from Texas, and the 32nd Infantry Division from Wisconsin.

The 32nd was put on alert on September 6, and was called into active service on Oct. 15.

The news hit Sparta like a ton of bricks. "Had the courthouse turned into a popcorn ball, it would have been no more surprising than the news received Tuesday," wrote Fred Heffling, editor of the Monroe County Democrat, in a newspaper article following the announcement of the call up.

It was reported the call up was expected to affect 100 men in Sparta and another 100 in Tomah. Guardsmen from Viroqua, Black River Falls and Reedsburg also were deployed.

The call up impacted many businesses that employed those men, including the newspaper where Don Radde, editor of the Sparta Herald, was a Lt. Colonel in the 32nd, commanding one of its largest battle groups. Ruly Heser, a pressman, was one of the unit's NCOs and also would be activated.

Businessmen John Hutson and Walt Riley would have to temporarily leave their insurance agencies behind, while Don Goodman would abandon his law practice for period of time.

Sparta's contribution to the 32nd was the Headquarters and Headquarters Troop 2nd Reconnaissance Squadron 105th Cavalry. The day the unit departed for Ft. Lewis by train, there was little fanfare, which was at the request of Troop Commander Capt. Henry Heitman.

Brandt, who would end up being the youngest member of the Sparta contingent, arrived at Ft. Lewis by air, joining the unit after he finished radio school.

He said the training was rigorous at times but he was able to leave the post on weekends to check out the World's Fair in Seattle as well as visit British Columbia.

While it was a tense time, Brandt got the sense that cooler heads would prevail, which was the case and near the end of August 1962, the unit came home.

The men have been holding regular reunions with the next being held this Saturday, Oct. 14, which marks the 56th anniversary of the 32nd's deployment to Ft. Lewis. The event is being held at the Sparta VFW, beginning with a social time at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The ranks have thinned over the years. Some of the members served in either WWII, Korea or both. At 75 years old, Brandt will be the youngest of the veterans at the event, which he said 28 of the original troops will be attending.