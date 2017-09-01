Local woman has big plans for former German Haus restaurant building

A Sparta woman is the new owner of the iconic German-themed building in Camp Douglas, formally Target Bluff German Haus restaurant.

Janet Horstman says she has always been fascinated by the building, but it was not until several months after it went on the market that she truly considered putting in an offer.

“At first it seemed out of my league,” said Horstman, owner of God’s County Rentals LLC. “I also work full time, so I didn’t really see how it all would be feasible. But then my husband and I started talking about our post-retirement plans.”

Horstman says she and her husband, Steve, have an idea of what they will do with the building down the road, but because retirement is still ten years away, she will be renting out the 12,583-square-foot building – likely to multiple, complementary businesses.

“I want to work with people who want to grow and benefit the community,” she said. “There’s so much history in that building, and it’s been part of the Camp Douglas and Volk Field community for so long; I want to help bring it back to life.”

Horstman says there are already partitions and movable walls that would make it easily divisible to meet renters’ needs, depending on the type of business. She also says that having different businesses under one roof would allow them to benefit from each other’s clientele and markets, making it suitable for both new and existing businesses.

The building offers a bar and lounge area; a 2,200-square-foot dining room; a 60x20-foot commercial kitchen with appliances; a lofted, chalet-type retail space; a modern retail space that was recently added on; as well as several smaller meeting spaces.

Along with the German Haus restaurant, the building also used to house a cheese and sausage retail shop, as well as a bike repair shop, as the Omaha State Bike Trail runs through the property.

While she says she herself is not a restaurateur, she is hoping to find someone interested in bringing the restaurant side back to life to serve as the anchor.

“Before Rolf (Kurandt) fell into poor health and closed the restaurant, it was well-known for its authentic, wonderful German food and architecture,” Horstman said. “We don’t need someone to make the same type of food, but I think people would love to see it opened as a restaurant again.”

(Kurandt grew up in Germany during WWII, and worked with his parents at their “gasthaus” until he went on to study to become a chef, which eventually brought him to the U.S. He and his wife bought the Target Bluff Café in 1959, which burned down, and rebuilt under the name Target Bluff German Haus. He passed away in April 2015.)

“There’re so many memories and a lot of history in that building – not just for Rolf, but for anyone who’s part of the community or has ever eaten there,” she said. “I don’t know why, but the historical aspect of it just means a lot to me.”

Horstman was recently appointed to the Sparta Historic Preservation Committee, and is a member of the Monroe County Historical Society. She owns four downtown Sparta buildings, including the Urban Nest, Mary Morrow’s Attic and Western Technical College storefronts, as well as the apartments above them. Several of those spaces have been historically preserved or restored.

“Honestly, doing the renovations on these buildings has been enjoyable in so many ways,” she said. “I love making old things look new again while maintaining their historic beauty, whenever possible.”

Eventually, Horstman says she will start phasing in her post-retirement plans for Target Bluff.

“I’ve always dreamed of having my own antique mall, and Target Bluff is beyond perfect for that,” she said, adding that having a restaurant and antique store under the same roof is common in southern states.

She said she is already compiling a list of people who have expressed interest in renting booths in the future antique mall, as well as gift and craft vendors, and Amish, locally- and Wisconsin-made products and food.

“The buy-local and agritourism industries are more popular than ever, especially in our area,” she said. “Being right on the interstate, almost exactly halfway between Chicago and Minneapolis, and just a half hour from the (Wisconsin) Dells – this could really turn into something. I might be retiring sooner than I think.”

Horstman can be reached by email at godscountryrentals@gmail.com, by phone at 608-487-4674 or on the new ‘God’s Country Rentals LLC’ Facebook page.