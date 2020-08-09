Local woman is patch/sticker design contest winner
Tue, 09/08/2020 - 9:00am admin1
The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce has a winner for its recent patch/sticker redesign contest. A congratulations goes out to Christin Gasner of Sparta.
