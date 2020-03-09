Local yoga instructor restores clients to a peaceful state of mind

Kathy Peterson, of Sparta is a registered yoga instructor. Her main prerogative is to help individuals who think they can’t do yoga, do yoga; a tagline that she has quickly adopted along her yoga journey.

“I always tell my students that yoga takes you from where you are to where you want to be,” Peterson said. “You don’t have to be something before you start.”

Peterson had been taking yoga classes herself for about 10 years before she decided to become an instructor. “I loved it and I liked how it made me feel,” she said. “I always wanted to be athletic, but I never really was. I was horribly uncoordinated and I think that’s what I liked about yoga. It’s so individualized, there’s no competition.”

Peterson was getting near retirement from Fort McCoy, where she had worked for 34 years. She needed to do something because she didn’t feel that she could just sit at home doing nothing.

She began taking courses through YogaFit, which is the largest yoga fitness educational school, to become a registered yoga teacher. She started teaching a class almost five years ago at A Healthy Touch in downtown Sparta and eventually took on more and more classes until she was teaching at Ohana Yoga in West Salem, A Healthy Touch as well as through Sparta Park and Rec.

“It wasn’t so much the time, but I was so scattered,” she said, adding that eventually she gave up teaching at Ohana and Park and Rec.

When the COVID pandemic hit the nation, Peterson decided to try teaching yoga classes virtually and she found that she loved it.

“It has worked really well for me and my students,” she said. “I’ve got a fairly decent following, but I want to introduce more people to yoga.”

When Peterson tries to introduce people to yoga, a lot of times they will tell her right away that they aren’t capable of doing yoga. “It breaks my heart because all I need is five minutes and I will show them that they can do yoga,” she said.

“If you want to learn how to do headstands, scorpion pose or some other crazy positions, I’m not your girl,” she added. “I don’t do that and there’s plenty of people and places that do. There’s not a lot that teach a person who thinks they can’t do it. Let me take you by the hand and I’ll walk you through.”

Peterson specializes in gentle flow, traditional yoga, chair yoga and restorative yoga; offering personalized, one-on-one VIP yoga sessions; various weekly group classes, monthly mini-retreats and quarterly themed retreats.

She wants to help a person who maybe has a physical disability or somebody who might be overweight or struggling with an injury or maybe somebody who has a disease that prevents them from doing other forms of exercise.

“I want my students to feel nurtured and supported,” Peterson said. “I love seeing positive changes and improvement in the lives of my students when they’re finally able to do something they weren’t able to before.”

With so much turbulence going on in the world right now, Peterson feels it’s more important than ever to do yoga, tune in, quiet the mind, work the body and take the time to breathe.

“With the gentlemen whose recent last words were, ‘I can’t breathe,’ and headlines reading ‘I can’t breathe’ everywhere you look, that becomes implanted in your brain,” she said. “We need to turn it the other way and breathe. There’s just too much negative right now and we need to just turn it off.”

For information on Peterson and the yoga she offers visit her website at https://www.kjpeterson.com.