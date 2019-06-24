Long-time tractor pull volunteer honored

During a special presentation Saturday evening at the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull, the pull’s primary promoter, the Monroe County Agricultural Society, recognized Bob Richmond for his 44 years of volunteerism at the Tomah tractor pull.

Richmond started volunteering around 1978 as a pit crew worker and tow tractor operator and over the years he has helped anywhere he was needed.

“He has become a familiar face and we look forward to seeing him every year,” Chris Schreier, board president, said.

In the late 1970s, Richmond found his inspiration for continuing to volunteer at the Tomah pull through Floyd’s Toy Pulling Team when he became life-long friends with Floyd and Ed Hilton.

Richmond says he has made numerous friendships at the pull and keeps in touch with those individuals to this day.

In addition to being an avid supporter of the Tomah pull, Richmond’s family and friends travel the country to attend pulls in Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee as well as local pulls.

“Bob loves the sport of tractor pulling and he looks forward to being around the pullers,” Schreier said. “He enjoys the great people that he gets to see every year. He has stated that he has no intention of ever missing the Tomah pull.”

According to Schreier, it is the loyalty of volunteers like Richmond that help make the Tomah pull a success.

“We are excited to recognize Bob for his dedication to our event,” he said.

The board also presented a Service Appreciation Award to Gerke Excavating, of Tomah.

Gerke, a three-generation, family-orientated company, which has been in operation for more than 70 years, has supported the organization and the community in more ways than one for many years.

In 1947, Allan Gerke purchased a dump truck and started his own business. His sons, Richard and Paul, started working with the company full time before eventually taking over operations in 1978 and by 1993, their sons, Jay and Chad began working with the company as well.

“They have supported our organization in more ways than we can mention,” Schreier said. “It is our honor to recognize Gerke Excavating for all they have done and continue to do.”

Today, Gerke consists of over 200 units including dump trucks, dozers, backhoes, loaders and so much more. The company has over 300 employees and continues to grow each year.

“It is with great pleasure that we recognize Gerke Excavating for their continued support and generosity,” Schreier said.