Longtime Tomah bus drivers ride off to retirement

When Diane Keene shared a few thoughts at a recent Tomah School Board on her retirement, Cheri Moser had little to offer.

Not too surprising since both ladies shared similar duties and experiences in 30 plus years of employment with the Tomah school district.

Moser retires after 39 years as a bus driver and classroom aide (approximately 30 years). Keene with 35 years driving bus and aide for special needs children at Tomah middle school.

For approximately 20 of those years Keene also worked summers mowing grass at the schools in the district.

"When you work with kids eight hours a day, every day is an adventure," Keene said. "There is comedy, drama, action, and mystery. There is never boredom."

Along with bus driving and class aide, Moser worked at the transportation garage job many years doing seat repair on buses during summer break. Minus the students, but still plenty of days inside a school bus.

Both have extended family generations that have ridden their buses over the decades.

Keene shared some statistics during her tenure. With four more years in a bus seat, it's probable Moser would match, if not exceed Keene's numbers.

Five district superintendents, three business managers and five transportation directors have come through Tomah in that time. Keene calculates saying "good morning" to students 280,000 times, "quiet please" at railroad tracks 32,000 times. Moser's pleasant demeanor is equal to Keene's so it's safe to say there was an equal tally of student interactions.

Keene remembers getting stuck in three driveways that required a mechanic to pull her out. The first was her first year driving bus. The last time was the unseasonal snow storm in April.

Tomah's then transportation supervisor Tom Pederson hired Moser. Retired Tomah High School driver's education teacher Al Stevens trained her.

Moser concedes bus size was not an issue. She had ridden with husband Jim when he drove semi truck. But that experience did little when Stevens asked her to sit in the driver's seat of a manual transmission bus.

"I was not too good with a stick," Moser said.

Three decades and memories to last through retirement.

"One of the reasons I’ve loved my jobs is getting to know so many special young people," Keene said. "They share their joys and sorrows, they can make you laugh, and they can make you proud. Some of my bus kids I’ve had from kindergarten through high school. You get to know them and their families. I hope I’ve made a difference in teaching kids to be the best that they can be, whether it’s in the classroom or on the school bus. I know they’ve made a difference in my life."

Ditto for Moser.

Another note of significance, although not available for the photo, Phil Shreiner is retiring after 12 years as a van driver for the district. A few years less than 39 and 35, but still a good run and appreciation from the district.

Both Moser and Keene know the ongoing challenge to find bus drivers and encourage people to inquire to see if the hours can fit their schedule.