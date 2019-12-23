Looking for a few good recruits

Trooper David McCarthy has been with the Wisconsin State Patrol for two decades. He joined the law enforcement agency after a stint with the Military Police.

Like all troopers, he started out in a cruiser patrolling the interstate system. But he eventually got the opportunity to become one of the state patrol’s eight canine handlers, a position he had in the military.

It’s that opportunity to branch out into a number of different specialty areas that appeals to a lot of the recruits joining the agency’s ranks.

Those areas were spotlighted at the State Patrol’s open house at the Sparta Safety and Weight Enforcement Facility on Tuesday, Dec. 17. McCarthy was there representing the K-9 unit, but there also were representatives from the SWAT Team, accident reconstruction, Honor Guard, vehicle inspection, aviation and the dignitary protection unit.

Trooper Curt Bauer, who operates out of the Deforest post in Madison, is a pilot, both manned and unmanned, when he’s not patrolling the highway. He didn’t have any aviation experience before joining the State Patrol eight years ago and got his pilot’s license on his own. However, the state provided him additional training so he could become instrument rated.

Bauer flies a single-engine Cessna 172, and like all other of the State Patrol’s other seven manned aircraft pilots, he carries a drone in his vehicle, which is used primarily for crash reconstruction, but also comes in handy with search and rescue and crime-scene investigations.

Bauer points out that he didn’t go directly into aviation with the agency, but, like all other troopers had to attend the State Patrol Academy at Ft. McCoy and go through a probationary period on the road.

“You have to put in your time as a trooper and then start branching off into the more specialized units,” he said.

Sgt. John Berg joined the State Patrol in 1997. He spent time as a trooper in Jackson County and worked at the West Salem scale as an inspector, before becoming a member of the Dignitary Protection Unit.

The unit is tasked with providing security for the Governor, First Lady, Lt. Governor and any other dignitaries who visit the state and are in need of protection.

Berg said he’s enjoyed all aspects of his career with State Patrol. “You’re making a difference every day when you go to work,” he said. “You’re making the highway safer and the community safer.”

Brad Brey has been a State Patrol trooper for 20 years and is a member of the SWAT team. He said a good candidate for the agency is someone who is reliable, is a self-starter, has good judgement and wants to make a difference.

“Our biggest thing is road safety and that’s where it all starts,” he said. “That’s our number-one priority.”

Trooper Lauren Christian, the lone female at the open house, seems to possess the qualities Brey mentioned.

She joined the agency after finishing college in Madison and found it a good fit. She encourages women, people of color and anyone with an interest in law enforcement to consider the State Patrol.

Christian currently works as a vehicle inspector. She said keeping unsafe vehicles off the roads and making Wisconsin’s highways a safer place for travelers is rewarding work.

According to Lt. Jeramy Foster, the executive officer for the Tomah State Patrol post, the open house doubled the attendance it had at an earlier event in January. He attributes part of those increased numbers to a recent change in educational requirement that drew high schoolers and fresh high school graduates.

No law enforcement experience is required to apply for the State Patrol and under the recent change, State Patrol officers now have up to five years after being hired to earn an associate degree or at least 60 college credits.

Those accepted into the State Patrol Academy receive six months of paid training and graduate ready to serve as troopers or inspectors

Foster himself joined the State Patrol in the late 1990s when personnel numbers were depleting and there was a big push to find new recruits. A lot of those recruits are now approaching the twilight of their careers.

“The good thing is we have a lot of experienced officers now, but the scary thing is in five years or a little bit more than that all these troopers are going to be retiring and we’re going to have start over,” he said. “It’s an excellent career choice. There’s so much flexibility within our agency depending on what kind of law enforcement you want to do.”

McCarthy, whose looking forward to retiring along with his service dog within the next few years, agrees.

“It’s not the same State Patrol we were 20 years ago where it was all traffic,” he said. “Now we’ve branched out where we have quite a few specialty areas.”

Those interested in exploring a career with the State Patrol should visit its website at wsp.wi.gov.