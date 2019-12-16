For the Love of Vintage now open in Cashton

For the Love of Vintage is the perfect name for Michelle Brown’s new business venture as her love for antique and vintage items runs deep, all the way back to her childhood.

Brown has opened a new shop at 28182 Nash Rd., just off Highway 33 in Cashton offering a mixture of old and new with vintage items, antiques and repurposed homemade pieces.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for decades,” Brown said, adding with family obligations, grandchildren and a disabled grandchild that sadly passed away, all of her time was consumed.

“When I was a little girl I stayed with my grandma and some of the things that were in her kitchen never left me,” she said. “The things she had ended up getting dumped and piece-by-piece, through the years I found things that were similar to hers.”

Brown’s collection of vintage items continued to grow over the years as she collected things that were nostalgic to her and things that were of quality and in good shape.

As Brown only had sons and some of her daughters-in-law aren’t overly interested in vintage items, Brown and her husband, Bob, decided it was a good time to let some things go and open a store in an outbuilding on their property.

“My husband had it built and it can be converted into another farm building very easily. He’s letting me do this and we’ll see how it goes,” Brown said. “I had so much set up in the garage and it was time to get that stuff out so we could put our cars back in there.”

The Browns started building in September and by November they started moving items into the new space.

Brown already has several fantastic items for sale and eventually she will be going through all of the collections that she has accumulated over the years and placing them out on display for purchase.

“I will be bringing new things out as things sell,” she said. “Right now I don’t have room for more.”

Brown and her husband love to take old items and repurpose them into something new such as converting old doors into signs or bookshelves. Some of those items are also for sale at For the Love of Vintage.

“I do like older things because everything has a story,” she said, adding her favorite part of the job is hearing customers talk about items that remind them of their childhoods. “I’ve learned that you’ll never be able to gauge what a person is going to pick up when they walk through the door. I’m astounded all the time.”

She said right now, everyone is on the hunt for old wooden rolling pins and ceramic Christmas trees. Brown currently has a large display of Christmas items for sale in honor of the holiday season.

Through the winter, For the Love of Vintage will be open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and in the summer she will likely extend her hours as needed.

“It’s hard to say it, but there are certain things that I really don’t want to see go,” Brown joked. “It was always my therapy to take one or two days each week just to go look for pretty stuff and now I still have to do that to replenish what’s here as it goes.”

Brown would bring her granddaughter on the hunt with her hoping to instill a love of vintage into her grandchildren as well.

“If we don’t save these things and treasure them, how will these stories pass to the next generation,” she said.