LYNXX Giving Tree brightens kids’ Christmas
Mon, 12/28/2020 - 11:43am admin1
LYNXX Networks℠ (LYNXX) of Camp Douglas recently completed its 12th annual Giving Tree event. This year, over 59 childrens’ gift wishes were fulfilled.
LYNXX Networks℠ (LYNXX) of Camp Douglas recently completed its 12th annual Giving Tree event. This year, over 59 childrens’ gift wishes were fulfilled.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com