Made for more

Laurel Adams, a freshman at Cashton High School, has a natural musical talent, something that was recently affirmed when she placed second in the Wisconsin School Music Association’s Student Composition Project for her original composition, earning her the title singer/songwriter.

According to Vocal Music Teacher Alyssa Ludeking, WSMA does not include how many contestants submitted original compositions but she said they do include where the winners attend school, which this year were mostly bigger schools on the eastern side of the state.

“A lot of the winners are from schools that more than likely have the courses within the school teaching music theory and teaching that stuff,” Ludeking said. “We don’t have that ability here in Cashton so this is a raw talent that she hears these things and then has the ability to notate it.”

Ludeking immediately thought of Adams when she received the notification about the competition. “This just seemed like a Laurel thing.”

Adams and a group of friends perform at the Monroe County Fair talent show every year. “We wanted to do something different so I wrote the song and we performed it,” she said, adding the group took second place at the talent show as well.

This past fall, Adams then sat down at the computer with notation software, provided by Cashton’s instrumental music teacher Matthew Muraski, to put her music to paper after Ludeking presented her with the opportunity.

Participating students submit original compositions and recordings to WSMA, which are then evaluated by professional composers and students receive written critiques. According to WSMA, awards are given based solely on merit.

Adams’ song is notated for two sopranos and an alto with guitar accompaniment. Adams recorded herself singing all three parts and playing the guitar while at her home.

“It just seemed like the next step. I’ve written songs before but it’s a whole different level to write it out like that,” Adams said, adding she didn’t think she’d place. “It’s something a choir would use and it just seemed like it would be cool and a good opportunity. When I found out I got second place I was very proud.”

Ludeking added that a lot of people can read music but not many can write it. Anyone who has met Adams would recognize how humble she is and she simply credits her ability to playing a lot of music.

“The first instrument I played was guitar and I played so many different songs,” Adams said. “I started to notice how songs were formed and what made a song good. I really like writing too so I just tried it.”

In the judges’ comments on Adams’ original composition titled Made For More, they wrote, “This is a wonderful strophic piece,” something Ludeking had to explain to Adams.

“Laurel is a needle in a haystack. She’s an anomaly to me,” Ludeking said. “People can go to school to learn how to do this and they’ll write some good stuff and they’ll make it but for her it’s just there and she doesn’t even know it. Her heads not in it, it is all heart.”

Adams first wrote an instrumental piece for guitar when she was in sixth grade. She estimates that she’s written five other songs although she hasn’t notated any of them yet, something she does plan to do now.

Adams is currently arranging a song for the high school choir for its spring concert. Ludeking found a song that she felt was slightly boring and asked Adams to “Laurel it up.”

According to Ludeking, Adams is not only talented at writing music but performing it as well.

As for stage presence, the humble Adams disagrees. She said she wants to work on it, “I’m not good at it and I wish I was good at it. I would like to work on that more.”

“She may not be comfortable and it may not be her thing to be in front of people but she’s a very good singer,” Ludeking added. “She’s good at guitar, she plays the bassoon and she plays the piano. She’s got all of that and she’s super smart in general and she works hard. I think all of that coming together is what’s helping her to just make it happen.”

Adams is stuck between pursuing a profession in music or health care.

“I’ve had a lot of really good music teachers that have played a huge role in inspiring me to want to do this at all,” she said. “In a lot of ways without them I wouldn’t want to pursue music at all. I really love music and so it will be somewhere in my future I just don’t know what yet.”

Ludeking encourages Adams to follow her heart and not her head.

“I don’t want to tell her what to do because she needs to do enjoy what she’s doing when she leaves high school,” she said. “I told her that I really think writing music is a route that she needs to seriously consider and she threw out writing musicals.”

Adams says she has a lot of different interests but ultimately no matter what she chooses to do she wants to impact people in a big way.