With major fundraisers in question, Boys and Girls Club of Sparta kicks off Kampaign for Kids

With a pair of major fundraisers in question, the Boys and Girls Club of Sparta is hoping its annual Kampaign for Kids will give the organization a much needed boost during an unusual time in its history.

Executive Director Jennifer Simunich announced last week that the club will kick off its annual fundraiser Tuesday #GivingTuesdayNow – a global day of giving and unity.

“Since the pandemic, we have had to become creative with finding ways to interact and serve our Club kids and families,” Simunich offered.

“We are calling families, and talking with our club kids – including our most vulnerable, as well as our general club population, to assess their critical needs or in case they have needs we are unaware of during this time. We are providing online activities and club programming through an initiative we call Be Great @ Home,” she continued. “Our staff are reading over the phone with our younger kids and talking through phonics and reading cues. Additionally, every Tuesday, we prepare and give out fresh bags of food that our families or community members can have delivered or picked-up at our curbside, along with Club-On-The-Go-Bags, supplied with materials and directions for projects, experiments and activities that kids and teens can do at home.”

The Sparta club has provided a safe place for kids and teens in the Sparta are for the past 25 years.

Simunich said its important in these uncertain times to ensure that club staff, members and families have the resources necessary to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club has been closed to members since mid-March, when Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a Safer At Home initiative that closed all public and private schools across the state.

An extension to that order last month closed all schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

Simunich said staff members are working behind the scenes preparing to open as soon as the club is able once the crisis passes.

She said the Boys and Girls Club of Sparta, along with clubs across our country, will be vital to helping kids and families get back on their feet, restoring a sense of safety and rebuilding their communities.

Clubs will provide a feeling of safety that has been lost as they face empty grocery store shelves, sick friends and neighbors, school cancellations, and the 24-hour news cycle.

According to Simunich, club programs will help get kids back on track with developing their leadership skill set and will provide enriching experiences and opportunities to help youth build essential social-emotional skills.

She’s confident that with these skills, club members will become more adaptable and resilient, both within the club and as they venture out into the world.

“As our conventional revenue streams are disrupted and our spring fundraisers are postponed, we need financial help, more than ever, in guaranteeing we can continue to meet these ever-evolving needs,” Simunich said. “We need financial help to support our staff to continue to work alongside our club kids and teens remotely, and we need the financial help to ensure that once our doors re-open all of the safety equipment and supplies, trainings and procedures are in place.”

The Safer At Home order has forced the Sparta club to alter a pair of major fundraisers planned this spring.

The annual Sparta Stampede – a run/walk held each year in conjunction with Sparta Butterfest – is in question since the Sparta Festivals committee announced last week it is canceling the annual summer celebration.

In addition, the club’s annual golf outing scheduled for later this month will not be able to go on as planned.

“As far as out spring fundraisers, we have rescheduled our golf outing for September 2 and are currently working on options for our annual Sparta Stampede,” Simunich offered.

The Kampaign for Kids has been one of the club’s largest fundraisers each year.

Every day at the club, Sparta’s youth are immersed in a nurturing environment with caring role models, well planned programs that incorporate mentoring, character development, academic success, healthy lifestyles and leadership skills.

To give to the Boys and Girls Club of Sparta’s annual Kampaign for Kids and to learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Sparta visit bgcofsparta.org.

To participate in #GivingTuesdayNow, go to the club’s Facebook page at Boys & Girls Club of Sparta, on Instagram at #spartabgc or on Twitter at #SpartaBGC.

You can also call the club at 608-269-2582 to make a donation over the phone.