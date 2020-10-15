Make a Difference Week slated for Oct. 19-24

Next week, the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce will be observing Make a Difference Week from October 19-24. Make a Difference Day is an unofficial secular holiday or observance that emphasizes community service and volunteerism.

It has been celebrated on the fourth Saturday of October since 1992. Every year, millions of people across the country volunteer and perform projects for their community, for individuals in need and for charitable organizations.

The Sparta Chamber will kick off the week with a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, October 19 at the Barney Community Center, located at 1000 East Montgomery Street. All blood donations are now tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

Appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 1-800-REDCROSS or by visiting redcrossblood.org. As a special thank you to those who donate blood, American Red Cross has partnered with Amazon and participants will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email.

The Make a Difference Hat & Mitten Drive will also be held on Monday. Drop off boxes will be located at the Barney Community Center, KEPS and Wesco in downtown Sparta, Sears Hometown Store located at 520 S. Black River Street and the Chamber office on Milwaukee Street.

On Tuesday, an Ecumenical worship service will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Evans-Bosshard Park band shell; attendees are asked to bring their own chair. Volunteers will be collecting blankets and personal hygiene items before and after the service.

Wednesday is Unity Day. The public is invited to wear orange to help promote anti-bullying and look for ideas to “pay it forward” on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

On Thursday, Ladles of Love will be sponsoring a free soup supper pick up event at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 612 N. Water Street, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Beyond the Badge, a meet and greet with hometown heroes, will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday in the Chamber office parking lot.

The Sparta Chamber and Sparta Small Business Cooperatives are hosting a Community Clean Up Day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting at Mueller Square in downtown Sparta.

Volunteers will be picking up litter, removing debris, cleaning sidewalks and raking green spaces for those that may be unable. Anyone wishing to help can meet the group at Mueller Square Saturday morning and is asked to bring their own gloves; the rest of the equipment will be supplied for volunteers.

The Chamber is seeking nominations that will need to include a name of any individual that may need an extra hand as well as an address and a phone number to arrange details of arrival and work that will need to be done. Nominations can be sent to Reinhard Mueller at reinhard_mueller@yahoo.com.

Any and all questions regarding any of the events planned for Make a Difference Week may be directed to the Sparta Chamber by phone at (608)269-4123 or by email at info@bikesparta.com