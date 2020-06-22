Make plans to attend Tomah's Fourth of July social distance parade

The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center encourages attendance for its socially distanced Fourth of July parade beginning at 10 a.m. The parade will take a different route than previous years and will follow different protocols, said Chamber president Tina Thompson.

"To adhere to social distancing guidelines and still provide an entertainment event for the July holiday, the route will be much longer and the parade will include motorized vehicles only," Thompson said.

The lineup will start at the gravel parking lot by Tomah’s Recreation Park beginning at 9 a.m. The parade will follow the route outlined below in the graphic.

"Part of the goal of this parade is to drive by our nursing home and several assisted living facilities so their residents would be able to have something they could enjoy as well," Thompson said.

The route also passes through several neighborhoods in Tomah. Parade spectators are invited to enjoy the parade from the sidewalks or their vehicles anywhere along the route. The Tomah Police Department will be assisting the Chamber with the parade and traffic.

Following the parade, 1st United Methodist Church will have their Summer Social from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. They will have a $5 meal available that consist of either brat or hot dog, bag of chips, brownie and ice cream cup and bottle of water. This will be a curbside pick up event to adhere to social distancing recommendations. 1st United Methodist Church is located at 1105 Butts Avenue. (See sidebar story)

Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at Recreation Park compliments of the Tomah Lion’s Club.

Tomah Lion Jeff Cram said, “the Lions Club felt we could still light the fireworks while remaining distanced and give the community something positive to enjoy during these times. We are thankful to be able to work with Parks and Rec to carry on this tradition for our community."

Thompson encourages any one attending Fourth of July events to practice social distancing, wear masks and follow the guidelines set by the Monroe County Health Department. She also reminds folks to please stay home if you are sick.

So along with businesses, the parade offers an opportunity for owners of classic autos to shine them up and outfit them in patriotic colors for others to enjoy in a patriotic cruise. Proud owners of your dresser motorcycles are encouraged to join the parade.

ATV/UTV owners are allowed to decorate their units to participate in the parade. But their units must be transported to Recreation Park by trailer to be in the parade. For more information call the Tomah Chamber at 372-2166.

First United to modify Fourth of July event

A longstanding Fourth of July tradition will continue at Tomah's First United Methodist Church.

The church has decided to continue its annual Fourth of July event despite COVID-19. The Administrative Board conceded it was a tough decision at its June 17 meeting, but in the end, the members decided the event could go on.

The decision came on the heels of the church preparing, assembling, and helping distribute 250 meals for the Tomah Community Dinner. With special procedures of masking, gloving, and continuous washing and sanitizing, the event was accomplished without a hitch.

That experience provided the confidence they could host the Fourth of July meal with some serving modifications.

Normally a dine-in church event at 1105 Butts Avenue in Tomah; the COVID-19 version will be a drive-thru pick-up event.

The menu and pricing will be modified.

The past menu was a variety of homemade pies and ice cream for $4 and a brat or hot dog with kraut/condiments, bag of chips, and beverage for $4.

For health and safety reasons, this year's menu will be a brat or hot dog, condiment packets, bag of chips, homemade brownie, ice cream cup, and a bottle of water all for $5. The health and safety precautions designed and practiced previously will be put to use.

The church will also have a crew directing the flow of traffic through their parking lot from 11a.m. to 1 p.m..

The public can assist by having the correct change to make handling of money as safe as possible.

The event has always fit nicely between the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Bureau parade starting at 10 a.m. and fireworks at Recreation Park at dusk.

First United extends thanks Molter's Fresh Market for assisting with this event.