Making reading a community effort

Marie Nelson, a special education teacher in the intellectual disabilities classroom at Meadowview Middle School, says each and every one of her students is extraordinary and unique.

“They are amazing kids. Every single day they teach me something new about myself and about the world around me,” she said. “I have the best classroom in the building.”

This school year, Nelson is determined to introduce her students to members of the community in a safe and familiar environment. She is seeking volunteers to donate a little bit of their time on Friday afternoons to come into the classroom to read to and/or with her students.

“I’ll take anyone who wants to read to them and do silly voices and make it a fun, interactive way of learning,” Nelson said. “When they listen to us fluently read, then they can pick up more on how to fluently read for themselves.”

According to Nelson, all of her students have reading levels below that of a third grader, which is far below their grade level. Therefore, Nelson’s students spend the majority of their time in her classroom away from the rest of their peers.

“I want them to be known in the school and in the community, mainly because I can’t be the only advocate that they have,” Nelson said. “The more they get to know everyone outside of our classroom, the more advocates they will have.”

Last year, there were several faculty members that volunteered to read with the kids on Fridays, which the kids loved. Nelson spoke with Principal Bill Ott and Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren about potentially expanding the reading sessions by inviting members of the community into the classroom.

“This will open the door for my students. I don’t feel we have a lot of community-based things for the lower level kids to have the opportunity to be known more in the community,” Nelson said. “I really want to find ways to change that.”

Nelson attributes the separation to a lack of resources and potentially parental fear. She said parents can be apprehensive for their children with special needs to transition from elementary school to middle school because the kids start to become more secluded from their peers.

“It’s at no fault of the school or anyone else, it’s just how it has to be,” Nelson said, adding she pushes her students out into the building every chance she gets. “I keep their time in my room very limited if I can, but some kids I have to keep in there all day and then those kids don’t get to meet their peers.”

Nelson started the Best Buddies Program when she began working at Meadowview four years ago. The program brings general education students into Nelson’s classroom where they assist teachers, they tutor and read to their peers and the kids do activities together.

Nelson has particular criteria the volunteer students have to meet in order to participate in Best Buddies. They can’t have any more than two missing assignments and they can’t have below a C grade in any class.

“We have kids that keep their grades up just to be there to do it. For some kids it’s the only reason they come to school,” Nelson said. “I’ve had parents tell me they’re student wouldn’t be here if Best Buddies wasn’t a program they could be a part of. I want that same opportunity for my students into the community.”

Fridays are fun days for Nelson’s students. Her and her colleagues push the kids really hard all week and she says she has very high expectations.

“I tell them every day that they can be successful at anything they put their mind to and I show them that by pushing them,” she said. “By Friday, they’re kind of done so we just do activities. They’re still learning, they just don’t know that they’re learning because it’s fun.”

Nelson wants to dedicate Friday afternoons in her classrooms to reading with community members. Individuals who are interested in participating can contact Nelson by email at mnelson@spartan.org.

“How you interact with one may be different then how you interact with another. Some of my students are non verbal but they express themselves in other ways

Community readers will be asked to sign into the school office with a valid ID where they will be run through the system as a safety precaution.

Nelson and her students have access to a lot of books, however, if there is a particular book community readers would like to bring to share with the kids, Nelson is all for it.

“We have a great community in Sparta. A lot of really amazing people live here,” she said. “I want them to see what amazing kids we have here that are going to be part of our community and are part of our future. I think it’s extremely important.”