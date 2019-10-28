Mamma Mia! Here we go again

Sparta Excalibur Players presents; Mamma Mia!, the smash hit musical featuring music from ABBA, tells the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. It lifts spirits and relives the experience and excitement of younger days. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

The show features female leads Jenna Kroeger as Donna Sheridan, Zoey Snyder as Sophie Sheridan, Emma Blazek as Tanya and Bethany Bjerke as Rosie. Male leads featured are Calvin Swaney as Sam Carmichael, Brady Towne as Harry Bright, Izak Anderson as Bill Austin and Braeden Goad as Skye. Supporting characters include Ali and Lisa (Marie Pribbenow and Lily Schmitz) and Pepper and Eddie (Patrick Frisk and Matthew Klein). The full cast this year features 34 members.

Bringing this show to the public has been a process. With rehearsals starting in the summer and continuing throughout the year, students, directors and parents have put in many hours. The biggest challenge for the show was creating a large set on a small stage, however, with the help of Joel Frazee, the tech ed teacher, the “Greek atmosphere” is coming alive with our two story taverna. Director Skylar Erickson has high hopes for the show and is extremely proud of the cast. “This show is going to hopefully be a sellout show because this cast is by far unbelievably talented. Through the summer and rehearsals a big thing was to teach actors to “stop fighting their greatness”, to let down their shields and have fun on stage.”

Mamma Mia! will be directed by Skylar Erickson, music director Camie Schneider, choreography director Jen Tebeest, pit director Ellen Hemstock and costume designer Irena Christel.