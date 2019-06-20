Man attempts to flee law enforcement in Monroe County

Jason B. Romskog, 46, of Melrose was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with two counts of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding officers and resisting or obstructing an officer.

According to the complaint, officers were on patrol at the intersection of Highway 71 and Candle Rd. outside of Sparta on June 14 at 1:40 a.m. when they reportedly observed a silver Chevrolet Camaro pull out of the Barons Gentlemen Club, squeal its tires, cross the center line and take off at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 71.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect vehicle allegedly continued to accelerate to 122 mph in a 55 mph zone. Throughout the pursuit, officers noted the suspect’s driving behavior was allegedly very dangerous.

Officers were notified there had been a complaint earlier in the day stating Romskog was allegedly drinking and driving his silver Camaro and was headed to the four corner’s strip clubs. The description of the vehicle and plate number involved in the pursuit was found to match a Camaro registered to Romskog.

After approximately four miles, officers lost sight of the suspect vehicle as it continued to gain speed.

Officers made contact with Romskog at his residence. Upon arrival, Romskog allegedly told officers he hadn’t been out and one of his buddies must have had his car.

Officers could reportedly detect an odor of intoxicants coming from Romskog who allegedly said he hadn't been drinking.

Romskog allegedly gave officers permission to look through his shed and unlocked the door. Behind the shed officers found several cars, including the suspect vehicle. Officers felt the hood on the vehicle, which was reportedly very hot to the touch.

Romskog continued to deny it was him driving the vehicle and at one point he allegedly stated, “Arrest me, take me in, I'll beat it like I did last time.”

In June 2018, Romskog was found guilty of resisting/failing to stop and sentenced to 30 days in jail. In September 2017, he was arrested following another high-speed chase from Barrons Gentlemen’s Club where he reached speeds of 115 mph.

A $500 cash bond was set and Romskog is scheduled for an initial appearance on July 30 at 10 a.m. in front of Judge Mark Goodman.