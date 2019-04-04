Man found guilty of sexually assaulting Tomah minor

Justice J. Johnson, 20, of New Lisbon was found guilty of 3rd degree sexual assault. Sentencing was deferred on Feb. 28, 2018 and later revoked on Dec. 26, 2018.

Johnson was sentenced in Monroe County Circuit Court on March 29 to 24 months in state prison and 36 months extended supervision.

On Aug. 2, 2016 law enforcement received the report of a sexual assault that had occurred in December 2015 within the City of Sparta. According to the complaint, the then 14-year-old victim alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Johnson on Dec. 20, 2015.

The victim had arranged to go on a date with Johnson, who was 17-years-old at the time of the incident and attended Mauston High School. She said the two had met on a social media site.

She told investigators she was picked up by Johnson between 8 and 9 p.m. that night in route to La Crosse. They pulled into the BP Travel Center on Theater Rd. where Johnson told the victim he was picking up some friends.

The victim said they pulled down a dark road near the gas station and parked. She then said she crawled into the back seat to make room for the friends Johnson said he was picking up when he followed her into the back seat.

She told investigators Johnson held her down and started to take her clothes off. The victim stated that she told him to stop several times and that she wasn't ready for that to happen.

Johnson then held her hands together over the top of her head; she said she could not break his grip or get away. She said after he sexually assaulted her, Johnson asked her not to say anything to anyone about what had happened.

The victim told investigators she had waited to report the incident because she was scared to tell her parents.