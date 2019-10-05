Saturday, May 11, 2019
Emergency personnel responded to the scene of an accident on Hwy 71, east of Kendall, where one driver was pronounced dead. Herald photo by Greg Evans.

Man pronounced dead at crash east of Kendall

On May 9, shortly after 1:30 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal two vehicle accident on State Highway 71 near County Highway W, just east of Kendall.

Once on scene, deputies found that a 1991 Dodge Caravan had been traveling eastbound when it crossed the centerline and struck a semi-truck that was traveling westbound.

The van then spun and came to rest in the ditch on the south side of the road. The driver of the van, a 30-year-old man from Sauk City, was pronounced dead on the scene; the driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The driver’s name is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Kendall Fire Department, Wilton Ambulance Service and the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

