Man says city has ulterior motive in airport hangar flap

The man recently issued a five-day compliance notice by the City of Sparta regarding the airplane hangar he rents at the municipal airport, claims the city is harassing him into leaving so that they can offer the hangar to Gundersen Health System’s MedLink AIR for its helicopter.

Dean Arcoraci was given until Monday, Dec. 19 to remove any items not related to aviation from the 60’x100’ hangar. City officials showed the hangar to an undisclosed prospective tenant earlier this month, during which they reportedly observed several vehicles, a motor home, motorcycles, gun cases and gun vaults.

Storing anything in the hangar other than airplanes or aviation-related equipment is a violation of his lease, says Airport Manager Lynn Jerome.

The following day, the city issued the compliance notice.

However, Arcoraci claims city officials have known about the items being kept in the hangar for years. He also said he has opened the hangar for public events for the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce and the Deke Slayton Museum and never received any opposition from the city.

“I think the problem is … Gundersen … got a second helicopter and they (the city) want, in my view, a better tenant,” he said.

Gundersen Health System’s board of trustees recently approved the purchase of a second emergency and critical care helicopter, which will be stationed at the Sparta/Fort McCoy Airport. It is expected to begin operating 24/7 at the end of 2017 when the new helicopter is ready for service and additional crewmembers have been hired and trained.

Arcoraci’s hangar lease ends December 2017.

“We’ve been exploring options for Gundersen, as well as a couple of other businesses that have expressed interest in that hangar or a hangar like it,” said Jerome. “His lease is coming up next year, so if Gundersen chooses to come to Sparta and wants that hangar, at the very least it would be at the end of his lease and then it would be available for them (Gundersen). However, now that he’s in violation of his lease we’re going to have to deal with that.”

Jerome says that in his opinion, Arcoraci failed the inspection Monday.

“Through the brief inspection that I had over there, there’s a motor home, several cars, several motorbikes and a bunch of tools or something on the wall, and I don’t see that any of them are aeronautical,” he said.

Arcoraci says that all of the items in his hangar are related to the travel business he operates out of the hangar, GD Aviation Services. However, he admits that he did not sign a commercial lease with the city.

He says he feels that the five-day compliance notice was issued for a prejudiced and discriminatory reason.

“They should go through every one of these hangars, and everybody that has a lawn chair or a coffee cup, a bicycle, camper, moped – they should be looking at every hangar here and those people should be evicted also.”

Records show that in 2012, city officials send a letter to Arcoaci after they discovered he had been keeping trailers, a snowplow and a vehicle outside of his hangar. He had also been advertising space for rent at the hangar for winter storage of motorcycles – also a violation of his lease.

“He’s been in violation of his lease for years – there’s no doubt about it, and we’ve just finally had enough,” Jerome said. “It’s gotten incredibly worse.”

The city denies that the initial search was in response to recent allegations that Arcoraci had been storing weapons in the hangar.

Arcoraci reportedly pointed a handgun at his girlfriend Nov. 26, resulting in the activation of the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit. According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police she was fearful that Arcoraci would harm her again and that he had access to several hundred weapons which were stored at his airplane hangar.

He was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, pointing a firearm at another, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all related to domestic abuse. He was released on a $5,000 signature bond with conditions not to possess firearms on his person, with the exception of those that are in storage.

Jerome says the city will be consulting its legal department regarding the matter.