Man wanted in Monroe County for sexual abuse of minor killed by Alaska law enforcement

In August 2018, the Tomah Police Department shared information that Daniel D. Jensen Jr., 59, of Delta Junction, AK was wanted on charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement through sexual contact.

According to the Alaska State Troopers, Jensen was fatally shot around 9:51 a.m. by the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force in Delta Junction on Jan. 7 while attempting to take him into custody; Jensen was wanted in both Wisconsin and Alaska.

In September 2013, local law enforcement received a call from an investigator with the Alaska State Troopers Bureau of Investigations, Child Unit. The investigator stated she had been conducting an investigation into a sexual assault of a child.

According to the complaint, the then 23-year-old victim reported the repeated assaults occurred when she was 12-years-old. The investigator stated they had already made arrests on Jensen and his wife, Diana L. Jensen, 60, regarding the assaults within their jurisdiction.

The victim told investigators that a number of assaults happened in Alaska, however, one assault had occurred at a relative’s Tomah residence in 2002.

Investigators recorded phone calls between the victim and the Jensens, during which they admitted to the repeated sexual assaults of the victim. As part of the conversation, the victim told them that she recalled the incident that had occurred in Wisconsin.

Diana asked the victim to come into the basement and when she did, Daniel sexually assaulted her. Diana said she did not remember that happening, however, Daniel admitted he did.

In April 2015, Daniel was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with first-degree sexual assault of a child and child enticement through sexual contact; he was facing 11 additional charges in Alaska.

Daniel fled custody in Delta Junction in April 2015 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In August 2019, Diana was found guilty in Monroe County Circuit Court of child abuse through failing to prevent bodily harm and failure to act regarding the sexual assault of a child. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, without Huber and nine years probation to be served concurrently with sentencing in the State of Alaska.