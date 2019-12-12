Manhunt suspects found with large amount of marijuana

On Dec. 3, at approximately 10:15 a.m., officers observed a silver 2008 Infiniti G35 traveling westbound near milepost 46 on Interstate 90 over the posted speed limit and initiated a traffic stop.

Upon initial contact, officers reportedly detected the odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver, 27-year-old Janssen M. McGee, of Rochester, MN allegedly admitted he and the passenger, Paris Akon, 27, of Rochester, MN, had marijuana with them.

Officers informed both occupants they would be performing a search of the vehicle, when McGee allegedly put the vehicle into drive and quickly accelerated away. McGee allegedly did not comply when the officers told him to stop.

McGee reportedly fled in the vehicle at a high rate of speed westbound onto Highway 12/16 into the city limits of Tomah and officers began a pursuit of the vehicle.

Several officers from multiple agencies attempted to stop the vehicle, but McGee reportedly ignored emergency lights and sirens as the pursuit continued back onto I-90 westbound towards Sparta.

According to the complaint, officers observed both McGee and Akon throwing objects out of the vehicle during the pursuit. During a later search of the area along I-90, officers located a large quantity of marijuana.

McGee reportedly exited onto State Highway 16 in Sparta and officers located the suspect vehicle in a driveway on Hazelwood Ave. Officers followed two sets of tracks through the woods toward the Monroe County dog pound.

Officers observed McGee and Akon running uphill next to the dog pound. Both McGee and Akon complied when officers told them to get down on the ground.

A large bundle of cash was found on McGee’s person during a search and he reportedly smelled very strongly of marijuana. During a search of Akon’s person, officers reportedly located marijuana in her bag as well as a large amount of cash.

Paris Akon was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with possession with intent to deliver THC as party to a crime, harboring/aiding a felon, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia as party to a crime.

A $10,000 cash bond was set and Akon is scheduled for an initial appearance before Judge Mark Goodman on Dec. 12 (today) at 1 p.m.

McGee was charged with possession with intent to deliver THC as a repeat offender, two counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety as a repeater, fleeing/eluding an officer as a vehicle operator as a repeater, possession of THC as a repeater, harboring/aiding a felon as a repeater, resisting or obstructing an officer as a repeater and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.

A $75,000 cash bond was set and his initial appearance is scheduled on Dec. 12 (today) at 1 p.m. before Judge Mark Goodman.