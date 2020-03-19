Maple farmers work overtime during spring thaw

With such a short production season and the massive amounts of sap required to make the smallest amount of syrup, maple farming is not for the faint of heart.

Bree Breckel and Eric Weninger, owners of B&E’s Trees located south of Cashton, both come from families with farming backgrounds. As kids, Breckel and Weninger spent a lot of time at their respective grandparents’ farms.

Into adulthood, Breckel worked at People’s Food Co-op in La Crosse while Weninger worked as a combustion engineer at the Harley-Davidson product development center in Milwaukee until one day they decided to do something “a little different.”

They wanted to make maple syrup and although Breckel and Weninger were committed to their endeavor, others were skeptical. Securing a bank loan was next to impossible for the couple.

“We came up with a business plan and were rejected by all the banks,” Breckel said, adding they ended up working with the Monroe County Farm Service Agency, which was the first maple syrup operation it had ever funded.

In 2011, Breckel and Weninger fell in love with a small, 40-acre corner of land and B&E’s Trees was founded. They started selling regular, certified organic maple syrup with a single ingredient to the Maple Valley Cooperative in Cashton.

In 2012, they bought another 24 acres of land. At that time, they and several other maple syrup producers were using a shared space to process their sap into maple syrup where they were mentored by more experienced producers such as Phil Gudgeon from Kickapoo Gold Organic Maple Syrup.

Over a round of beers one night in 2013, Breckel and Weninger came up with a unique product, maple syrup aged in charred white oak bourbon barrels. It resulted from conversations with the owner of Central Waters Brewing Co. in Amherst.

“I’ve come up with way worse ideas in beer tents. It was like the tent flaps parted and light came down from the heavens and put us in that situation,” Breckel joked. “We ran a pilot batch and it took us a couple years to develop the process. We were the first ones in Wisconsin to age our syrup.”

After the barrels are used to age bourbon at a distillery for eight to twelve years, the barrels have had time to develop the flavor of the oak. The barrels are emptied and sent to B&E’s Trees where the crew uses them to age maple syrup for two years.

“There is a ton of flavor in the oak,” Breckel said. “It adds a really smooth, rich, full-bodied flavor and mellows the sweetness of the syrup with a smoky, vanilla flavor from the charred oak of the barrels that is absolutely delicious.”

Once the barrels are emptied of syrup, they are transported to Central Waters Brewing Co., where they’re used to age beer in the maple-soaked bourbon barrels.

B&E’s Trees sold its first bourbon barrel maple syrup in the fall of 2015 and eventually, the operation at B&E’s Trees expanded.

“We just outgrew the shared space,” Breckel said, adding the couple decided to build a sugar house on their farm and install their own evaporator, which they purchased from their mentor Gudgeon.

Breckel and Weninger purchased another 80 acres in 2016 for a total of 144 acres, maple trees cover about 120 acres and this spring they have roughly 4,000 trees tapped. Each tree is tapped either once or twice, depending on age and size, before the season begins.

The maple sap runs quickest under the most perfect of circumstances during the early weeks of spring. The trees only produce sap during the spring thaw when the temperature drops to about 20 degrees at night, but the days are warm and sunny with temperatures around 40 degrees.

“That is perfect maple syrup weather, but it varies so much from year to year. We’ve had seasons that were almost two months long and we’ve had seasons that were only nine days,” Breckel said. “Even though it can vary greatly, the trees always do their thing and provide.”

Once it stops freezing at night, the trees use the sugars to create buds. It changes the composition of the sap and it is no longer as sweet and delicious.

The newly constructed sugar house sits atop the ridge overlooking a 350-foot drop in elevation to the valley floor, which are nearly impossible conditions for any other farmer, but not maple farmers.

According to Breckel, gravity allows the sap to run from the tree taps directly through a tubing system downhill to the bottom of the valley. The sap is collected into large tanks and then is pumped up to the sugar house for processing where it goes into the evaporator to boil off water at a steady temperature.

It takes roughly 40 to 50 gallons of sap to produce a single gallon of syrup.

In lieu of COVID-19, B&E’s Trees have decided to host a virtual “closed house” in place of its annual open house on March 21. The event will include online woods tours, sugar house tours, an interactive Q&A and everything people love about the annual event.

For more information on B&E’s Trees, the farmers who run it, delicious recipes and details on the upcoming “closed house” as well as other exciting events visit the farm’s website at www.bandestrees.com.