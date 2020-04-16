Marco's milestone on hold until gathering ban lifts

New business owners are rightfully proud of milestones.

In some cases, breaking ground or the first dollar earned. Mark Chew is excited about celebrating the one year milestone of opening Marco's Italian & American Grill in Warrens. But Chew must temper that excitement due to the COVID-19 strangle hold on food service business across the nation.

Stories are well documented since the pandemic began sweeping across the United States and so many food service businesses in limbo. Others relying on carry-out/curbside business from customers to stay afloat during uncertain times. Marco's is open for carry-out seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, until 10 p.m. on weekends.

Right now, it's Chew and his wife Cindy in the kitchen. Hard work and long hours is part of food service and Chew is no stranger to hard work from his days as a youth in Vietnam.

Marco's opened March 12, 2019. Chew and staff originally planned a one-year celebration in mid-April. The eternally upbeat restaurant owner, located just off the interstate 90/94 (3514 Blarney Rd.) assures his customers the Marco's anniversary will happen.

He owes it to a community that wrapped its arms around Chew and his wife, Cindy. That community continues to show its support.

"We've had three to four people calling each day just to see how things are going," Chew said.

If not enough economic limbo for the couple, Cindy Chew and two partners were preparing to open Mimi Nails & Spa, 501 N. Superior Ave., before the pandemic onset. A newly remodeled business awaits clients once the long list of businesses deemed 'non-essential' are cleared to re-open.

Chew leans on his inner calm to help the couple and offers familiar advice being shared by others.

"We are all in this together," Chew said. "Worry is just a state of mind before things happen. As long as we have our health we can rebuild a business."

Chew is using the slowed business pace to plan for summer activity at Marco's, even if that summer pace remains uncertain.

Chew has used the past few weeks to hone the newest menu addition to Marco's, handmade brick oven pizzas. The oven was delivered from Reinhart Food Service a month ago. As fate would have it, Chew met Dave Scardino of Tomah who has been in and out of the pizzeria business since in early 20's.

He owned pizzeria businesses in Milwaukee and Black River Falls over the years. Chew jokes he is still learning to tap into Scardino's Sicilian pizza groove.

Scardino helped Chew develop a pizza menu that features white pies (Alfredo based sauce) and red pies (tomato based). Scardino provided guidance to create a medium crust with just the right crisp on the edge.

"People in this area are starved for a good cultural pizza," Scardino said.

Pies are ready to deliver.

Chew stays in touch with the Tomah Chamber & Visitors Center to plan the Marco's anniversary. He plans to incorporate the event as a fundraiser for Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter outside Tomah. A tentative date is set sometime in May, pending the ongoing COVID-19 status in Wisconsin. If not May, then June. If not June..., well stay tuned.

Whenever it is deemed safe, "It will be a good time for people to get out and interact again," Chew said. "We will do it no matter what. This (pandemic) is only a bump in the road."

Chew does not downplay the hardship so many are feeling but offers encouragement for his small business peers. Keep an eye on that light in the tunnel.

"I was raised in Vietnam during a war," Chew said. "I was raised in a communist country."

As 'safe at home' restrictions continue Chew hopes a younger generation discovers something lost over time.

"With all of this going on the family bond could be back together, just like years ago," Chew said.

Along with pizzas, carry out includes the Marco's full menu, Friday night fish fry, prime rib on Saturday. They are also open Easter Sunday for carry-out. The phone number is 378-5050.