Marines graduate cold-weather operations course at Ft. McCoy
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 9:43am admin1
Thirty-nine Soldiers and Marines graduated from the Fort McCoy's Cold-Weather Operations Course's class 20-02 that took place Jan. 3-17.
Thirty-nine Soldiers and Marines graduated from the Fort McCoy's Cold-Weather Operations Course's class 20-02 that took place Jan. 3-17.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com