Mayo buys $500 worth of plants from Tomah FFA chapter for food pantry

Mayo Clinic Health System purchased $500 worth of plants from the Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter in Tomah, and the plants were distributed at the Neighbor to Neighbor Food Pantry in Tomah on June 10th.

An agriculture course called Greenhouse Management is offered to students at Tomah High School. As part of the course, a variety of seeds were planted in pots and cared for by the students. The Tomah High School FFA chapter decided to sell these potted plants to MCHS, and the pots included tomato, pepper and cilantro plants. The prepared pots were taken to the Neighbor to Neighbor Food Pantry in Tomah and given to customers who were interested in growing fresh produce as a way to stay healthy and prevent chronic diseases.

In 2016, MCHS identified "Chronic Disease and Contributing Factors" in its Community Health Needs Assessment as a priority concern for Monroe County. Since then, MCHS has encouraged gardening and the consumption of healthy foods as a means to reduce chronic disease, often partnering with like-minded community groups.

Gardening - whether done in traditional plots, small beds or containers - provides an inexpensive source of fresh, healthy food and an opportunity for physical activity. Growing food helps people be more mindful about what they are eating and supports healthier food choices. Engaging children in growing, preparing and eating healthy foods can positively impact their diets and their health for a lifetime.

Tomah High School FFA members were willing to donate their time and share their growing expertise to help people in the community access healthy food, and MCHS was happy to provide funding for the project.