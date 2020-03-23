Mayo Health System implements additional visitor restrictions

As Mayo Clinic Health System continues to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease), the ongoing safety of our patients, staff and communities remains our primary focus. To protect our patients and staff, Mayo Clinic Health System is putting additional visitor restrictions in place for our facilities in Southwest Wisconsin.

Effective at 7 a.m. on March 22, hospitalized patients will no longer be permitted to have visitors.

Compassionate exceptions may be granted on a case-by-case basis, including births and end-of-life care, among other specific circumstances. All visitors granted exceptions will be screened prior to entry; those who screen positive for respiratory illness will be prohibited from visiting. No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed.

Clinic patients continue to be allowed one visitor during their visits.

These visitor restrictions will remain in place until further notice. We encourage family members to consider other ways to connect with their loved ones via phone, text, social media or video chats.

The front entrance to the hospital will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and any visitors will be screened before entering the facility.

We understand that these restrictions will be difficult for patients and their loved ones. We are taking these necessary steps to protect our patients and our staff. As always, the needs of our patients come first.