MC Fair and Tomah tractor pull to move forward this summer

Monroe County residents and visitors will once again get the chance to experience the thrills of carnival rides, the joy of showing animals and/or projects and the ever-famous tastes of cheese curds and corn dogs at the Monroe County Fair this year.

As if that weren’t enough, pulling fans will be pleased to hear that the Budweiser Dairyland Truck and Tractor Pull is also set to take place this summer.

According to Shae Fox, operations manager for the Monroe County Agricultural Society (MCAS), promoters of the fair and the pull, the organization will be moving forward with the planning of both events.

Last spring, with concern for the safety and health of the community, and after much consideration of the issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it was with heavy hearts that the MCAS made the decision to cancel both the pull and the fair.

The cancellation of the fair last year brought a great deal of disappointment to those involved with planning as well as those who attend, exhibit, participate and support the fair.

The MCAS is already hard at work planning for the 2021 fair, determined to make it one to remember by celebrating the past traditions and making new memories for fairgoers.

One change will include a new grandstand event on Wednesday night of the fair. Instead of human foosball, the Monroe County Jr. Amateur Talent Competition, which was formerly held on the midway, will be moved to the grandstands this year.

“Hopefully, it will encourage more people to enter into the talent search,” Fox said.

The 2021 Monroe County Fair has been scheduled for July 21-25. The board made the determination last spring that any youth who would have aged out of participation for the 2020 fair will be eligible to participate in the 2021 Monroe County Fair within the same project areas.

“Things may have to look a little different, but I think people are ready to get back to the fair,” Fox said, adding that she hopes that by June the vaccine may be more readily available to the general public as well.

Planning for the tractor pull in Tomah is also in full swing and the event is set to take place at Tomah Recreation Park from June 24-26, 2021.

The MCAS announced the cancellation of the event's 2020 edition in light of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home Emergency Order, which was originally enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring the closure of "places of public amusement and activity" and the elimination of “non-essential” travel within the state.

Fox said the MCAS did briefly discuss offering pulling fans a live streaming option, however that just wasn’t feasible.

“The pullers would still have come to Tomah and pulled, but we still would have had a huge expense and liability,” Fox said. “Logistically, with all of the expenses to go forward with it and not have ticket sales, we wouldn’t have been able to afford it.”

This year, the Tomah pull will run as a Grand National circuit instead of a Super National in order for the organization to save money on the purse payout, but the lineup for fans and spectators will remain exactly the same.

“Ten percent of the crowd won’t even know it because we are still running all of the same classes,” Fox said. “It will hurt the pullers’ purse prize a bit, but everyone is just so hungry for a pull.”