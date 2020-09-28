MC Land Conservation Dept. to host poster contest

“Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities” is the theme for the 2021 Conservation Awareness Poster Contest, which is sponsored by the Monroe County Land Conservation Department.

The contest is open to all students in grades K through 12 enrolled in public, private and homeschool in Monroe County. Each poster will first go through the local/county level, area, state level in early March 2021 in Green Bay and then local participants will have the chance to advance to the national poster contest next December in Washington, D.C., which is being sponsored by the National Association of Conservation Districts.

Any media may be used such as paint, crayon, colored pencil, charcoal, stickers, paper or other materials on regular posterboard. Computer-generated posters are prohibited.

Posters must be 12 inches by 18 inches or 14 inches by 22 inches. The 2021 contest theme must be on the poster.

To be eligible for judging, each poster must have a signed entry form attached to the back of it. Poster evaluations will include 50 percent for conservation message, 30 percent for visual effectiveness, 10 percent for originality and 10 percent for universal appeal.

Contest guidelines and entry forms are available online at www.co.monroe.wi.us/departments/land-conservation. Local entries will be due by Friday, January 8, 20201 and can be mailed to:

Monroe County Land Conservation Department

820 Industrial Dr. Suite 3

Sparta, WI 54656

Please contact Arin Gowan with any questions by email at Arin.Gowan@co.monroe.wi.us or by phone at (608) 269-8973.