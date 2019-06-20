MCAS Operations Manager recognized for service to county fair

Earlier this year, Shae Fox, of Tomah received the District 3 Outstanding Fair Person Award from the Wisconsin Association of Fairs. Each year, the Wisconsin Association of Fairs recognizes fair members that have gone above and beyond in the fair industry.

The Outstanding Fair Person Award is awarded to a fair board/county fair committee member that has been actively involved for less than 12 years.

Christopher Schreier, president of the Monroe County Agricultural Society Board, along with his fellow board members, nominated Fox.

“Shae’s passion for the fair and involvement goes beyond her employment status,” Schreier said. “Not only does she perform her position completely, she helps all board members finalize their dealings with vendors, volunteers, employees, sponsors, contractors, exhibitors and media personnel.”

Fox deals directly with all 4-H superintendents, judges, Monroe County UW Extension Office and City of Tomah personnel.

According to Schreier, Fox not only does the work of six people but she also gets her husband Cory, two children Cassidy and Caleb, mother Zan and multiple friends to donate time and talents for both the Monroe County Fair and the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull.

Fox joined the Monroe County Ag Society office staff around 2006 as a part-time employee and is now Operations Manager.

“Her duties have greatly expanded and it is safe to say she exceeds each and every duty on her job description,” Schreier said.