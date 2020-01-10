MCHD reports third COVID-19 related death

On Tuesday of this week, Monroe County Health Department (MCHD) was notified of an individual who had passed away from COVID-19. The resident was a female in her 80s who had previously been hospitalized; in an effort to protect the family’s privacy, no other information will be released at this time.

“We (MCHD) send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and community of this individual and those impacted by this loss of life. We continue to take this virus seriously and we ask that the community does so too,” said Sharon Nelson, director/health officer of MCHD. “While COVID-19 creates many difficulties and inconveniences for all of us, we ask that community members do their part to stop the spread. Every COVID-19 death is simply one too many.”

MCHD reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County over last weekend and an additional 10 cases on Monday, 19 cases on Tuesday and 26 new cases on Wednesday. Health officials were busy conducting case investigations and were unable to break down the ages and genders of the cases reported.

The total confirmed cases in Monroe County now sits at 588 with 9,715 negative test results. There have been 398 individuals that have recovered from COVID-19 while the county still has 187 active cases, one current hospitalization and three deaths related to COVID.

Statewide, Wisconsin’s number of cases continues to climb and has now surpassed 122,000 total confirmed COVID cases. As of Sept. 30, there are over 21,000 active cases, 7,300 of which are currently hospitalized; there have been 99,925 reported recoveries and 1,327 COVID-related deaths.

MCHD is using Harvard’s Path to Zero model to track the rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases to better understand the spread of COVID-19 in the community and risk to the general public.

The risk level is communicated as colors: green is on track for containment, yellow indicates initial community spread, orange indicates an accelerated community spread, red means the rate of cases is at a tipping point for uncontrolled community spread.

Each color is based on the average daily new case rate per 100,000 people.

As of Sept. 30, the case rate in Monroe County was 33.54, which is an increase from 25.36 on Sept. 23, which puts the county in the red. Moving forward, the data will be shared with the public every Wednesday via the health department’s Facebook page and website at http://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19.

The MCHD urges the public to take the following precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• If you have or are a close contact of someone with COVID, isolate yourself and quarantine for the full amount of time as advised by the health department.

• Stay at home as much as possible, especially if you are sick, even if that illness is mild.

• Maintain a six-foot distance with others whenever possible and minimize close contact with those outside of your household.

• Avoid congregating in groups of any size.

• Limit travel, especially to areas with large numbers of COVID cases.

• Wear a face covering.

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.

• Avoid touching your face.

“Staying at home and physical distancing are our best tools,” Nelson said. “Everything matters. The better we do our part in protecting ourselves and others, the better our outcomes will be and the quicker we will get through this.”