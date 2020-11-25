MCSO arrests Juneau County law enforcement officer

On November 24, at approximately 1:41 a.m., Juneau County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in investigating an incident that occured in rural Camp Douglas due to a conflict of interest with its department.

Personnel with the MCSO responded to the location and learned that the incident began with a 911 hang up after an argument between a husband and wife. The incident did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest domestic violence case.

The investigation did result in probable cause to arrest the husband, Michael R. Weber, 30, who is a conservation warden for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for being armed while intoxicated, which is a class A misdemeanor.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Weber was not taken into custody and transported to jail. This charge as well as one count of disorderly conduct will be referred to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.