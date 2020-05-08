MCSO investigates two vehicle crashes

On Aug. 4, at around 11:31 a.m., the Monroe County 911 Communications Center was informed of a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Copper Road just north of Exodus Ave. in the Township of Byron.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Wisconsin State Patrol, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Area Ambulances, Tomah Area Rescue Techs, GundersenAir and Life link III were dispatched to the scene.

Officers assisted in rendering aid to two injured parties that were on a black 2003 Harley Davidson, as well as injured occupants from a black 2019 Subaru Ascent.

The two occupants from the motorcycle were med flighted due to possible life-threatening injuries. The occupants from the SUV sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Evidence from the scene showed the motorcycle was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed in the oncoming lane and crashed into the rear driver side of the SUV as the SUV was turning left when traveling southbound as well.

The crash remains under investigation by the MCSO and the names will be released at a later time.

The MCSO responded to an additional accident this week on Monday, Aug. 3, at around 8:20 p.m. after the Monroe County Communications Center received a report of the crash involving two vehicles on State Hwy 16 at the I-90 exit 28 eastbound off ramp.

Deputies investigated the crash and learned that a red 2008 Dodge Avenger, driven by Briena Schultz, 36, of Stoddard made a left turn and failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign at the off ramp.

Schultz’s vehicle struck a Tomah Police Department patrol vehicle that was westbound on Hwy 16. The Tomah Officer was transporting an arrestee to the Monroe County Jail.

Neither the officer nor the arrestee were injured. Schultz and her passenger were also uninjured.

During the course of the crash investigation, a Monroe County K9 unit alerted to the presence of illegal substances in the vehicle driven by Schultz. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded THC and drug paraphernalia.

Schultz allegedly admitted to deputies that she smoked marijuana shortly before the crash. Schultz was placed under arrest for operating with a controlled substance as a second offense after field sobriety testing.

Schultz was also cited for possession of THC, failure to yield right of way and inattentive driving.

The case remains under investigation by the MCSO.